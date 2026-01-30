ABP Live Off The Field | Most Liked Virat Kohli Instagram Post Of All Time

As of January 30, 2026, Virat Kohli's most liked Instagram post of all time remains the celebratory photo of India's 2024 T20 World Cup victory. This record-breaking post from Barbados continues to sit at the top of his digital trophy cabinet.

The RCB legend's account recently made headlines for a mysterious "overnight disappearance" before being restored this morning.

India's Most Liked Post

Like Count: Approximately 22.8 million (and counting).

The Content: A series of emotional photos featuring Kohli with the World Cup trophy, celebrating with Rohit Sharma, and Indian team's "Jai Hind" moment.

This post was a cultural phenomenon. It was the first by an Indian to surpass the 20 million mark, dethroning wedding announcement of Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani (which held the previous record at 16 million).

Virat Kohli's Top 3 Most Liked Posts (Jan 2026)

1. T20 World Cup 2024 Victory - 22.8M likes - Most liked post in Asia

2. Akaay (Son) Birth Announcement - 15.8M likes - Top family-related post

3. Wedding Anniversary / Family Post - 13M likes - Consistent high performer

When it comes to global social media, Virat Kohli is more than just a cricketer - he is a digital powerhouse.

As of early 2026, he remains the third most influential athlete on Instagram globally, following only Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Virat's T20 World Cup win post became a record-breaker not just for its visual appeal, but for the emotional weight of India's 11-year ICC trophy drought coming to an end.

It currently holds the record for the most-liked Instagram post by an Asian, surpassing the previous record held by BTS member V (Kim Taehyung).

While Messi’s World Cup win holds the global record (over 75 million), Virat Kohli's dominance in India remains unchallenged, with his posts consistently crossing the 10-million mark within hours of being shared.

Curious case of Virat's Insta account

Virat Kohli's Instagram handle, a digital behemoth with over 274 million followers, sparked a global frenzy early this morning when it unexpectedly vanished.

For several hours, fans searching for the cricket icon were met with the cold "Page not available" error, leading to a wave of panic and wild theories across social media.