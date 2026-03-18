IPL 2026: 5 World-Class Bowlers Who Have Never Won The Purple Cap Ft. Jasprit Bumrah

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IPL 2026: Purple Cap is the ultimate badge of honor for bowlers. While the trophy cabinet of the IPL is filled with legendary names, a closer look at the history books reveals a startling anomaly: some of the greatest match-winners to ever grace the league have never finished a single season as the leading wicket-taker. As we head into the IPL 2026 season, beginning March 28, here are five world-class bowlers who have dominated the charts for years but are still chasing their first-ever Purple Cap.

1. Jasprit Bumrah (Mumbai Indians)

It is perhaps the biggest statistical mystery in IPL history. Widely regarded as the best all-format bowler in the world, Jasprit Bumrah has been the backbone of the Mumbai Indians' five title wins. Despite his lethal yorkers and deceptive slower balls, the Purple Cap has remained elusive.

Bumrah’s closest brush with the cap came in 2020, where he took a career-best 27 wickets, only to be overtaken by Kagiso Rabada's 30. Experts often suggest that Bumrah is a victim of his own reputation; opposing batters frequently choose to "play him out" safely, conceding fewer wickets in exchange for survival.

2. Sunil Narine (Kolkata Knight Riders)

The Kolkata Knight Riders legend is a two-time IPL MVP, but he has never topped the season's wicket-taking list. Since his debut in 2012, Narine has been a nightmare for batters with his "mystery" spin and incredible career economy rate of under 7.00.

Like Bumrah, Narine’s lack of a Purple Cap is largely due to his stifling accuracy. Batters rarely attack him, preferring to target the other end. While he creates immense pressure that leads to wickets for his partners, Narine himself has never breached the 25-wicket mark in a single campaign.

3. Rashid Khan (Gujarat Titans)

The Afghan sensation is arguably the most sought-after T20 bowler on the planet. Since arriving in the IPL, Rashid Khan has been a model of consistency, picking up 15+ wickets almost every single season. However, he has yet to take home the Purple Cap.

Currently leading the spin attack for the Gujarat Titans, Rashid’s impact is often measured in "dot balls" rather than sheer volume of wickets. In IPL 2023, he came agonizingly close with 27 wickets, finishing second only to his then-teammate Mohammed Shami.

4. Ravichandran Ashwin (Chennai Super Kings/Rajasthan Royals)

The master tactician treats every delivery like a game of chess. Ravichandran Ashwin ranks among the top all-time wicket-takers in IPL history, yet he has never finished a season at No. 1.

Ashwin’s philosophy has always centered on containment and outsmarting the batter in the Powerplay. While his longevity has seen him surpass 170 career wickets, his focus on variations often results in fewer "cheap" wickets compared to traditional death bowlers who capitalize on batters slogging in the final overs.

5. Trent Boult (Rajasthan Royals)

The "Thunder Bolt" from New Zealand is the undisputed king of the first over. Across stints with MI, DC, and now the Rajasthan Royals, Boult has made a habit of picking up wickets in his very first spell.

While he is lethal with the new ball, Boult has historically been less prolific in the death overs compared to bowlers like Harshal Patel or Dwayne Bravo. This specialisation in early breakthroughs usually sees him finish a season with 15 to 20 wickets, elite numbers, but rarely enough to snatch the Purple Cap.