IPL 2026: In a major tactical shift ahead of the IPL 2026 curtain-raiser, Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) have officially appointed dynamic wicketkeeper-batsman Ishan Kishan as their captain for the initial phase of the tournament. According to an IANS report, Kishan will step in for the legendary Australian pacer Pat Cummins, who continues to battle a persistent back injury that has sidelined him from competitive cricket for several months. The franchise confirmed on Wednesday that explosive opener Abhishek Sharma, currently the world’s No. 1 ranked T20I batter, will serve as Kishan's deputy during this period. The decision marks a significant milestone for Kishan, who, despite his extensive IPL experience, will be making his captaincy debut in the world's premier T20 league at a time when SRH looks to reclaim its former glory.

The Cummins Injury Concern

The absence of Pat Cummins is a significant blow to the SRH bowling attack and leadership group. The Australian stalwart has been out of action since the third Ashes Test in Adelaide in December 2025. His struggles began following the tour of the West Indies, where he was diagnosed with a lumbar bone stress injury in his lower back.

This recurring issue forced him to miss the remainder of the Ashes and the 2026 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup. While the franchise remains optimistic, stating on X (formerly Twitter) that "Pat Cummins will miss a few games while recovering," he is only expected to join the squad during the later stages of the IPL 2026 season.

Kishan and Abhishek: A New Era of Leadership

Ishan Kishan earns the leadership role following a stellar domestic run where he captained Jharkhand to the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy title. Having been a core part of the SRH camp since 2025, Kishan also brings a wealth of confidence from the international stage, having notched three half-centuries during India’s recent T20 World Cup triumph.

Supporting him is Abhishek Sharma, who has evolved into a mainstay for the "Orange Army" since joining in 2019. Abhishek’s stock has never been higher; he recently dismantled New Zealand in the World Cup final with a blistering 18-ball fifty. Together with Travis Head, Abhishek and Kishan are expected to form one of the most aggressive top orders in the competition.

Expectations from Season Opener

The 2016 champions face a trial by fire in their opening fixture. SRH will travel to the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium on March 28 to face the defending champions, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB). With the small boundaries in Bengaluru and the high-octane nature of both batting lineups, the pressure will be on the rookie captain Kishan to navigate his bowlers against the likes of Virat Kohli and Rajat Patidar.