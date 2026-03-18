Sudden Storm, Rain Lash Delhi-NCR, Yellow Alert Issued

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Weather conditions changed suddenly across Delhi-NCR on Wednesday evening as strong winds, dust storms and rain hit several parts of the region after a warm afternoon. Heavy showers were reported in some areas of the capital, affecting traffic movement and reducing visibility on key roads. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said the unstable weather could continue for the next two days, with thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds likely across parts of Delhi, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan.

Storm, Rain Hit Delhi-NCR

After clear skies during the day, a dust storm swept across Delhi-NCR in the evening, followed by rain in several areas. Waterlogging and slow traffic were reported from parts of the city as sudden showers caught commuters off guard.

The IMD said strong winds moving at speeds of 30-50 kmph, along with lightning and light to moderate rainfall, were likely in many places across the region. The department warned that the change in weather was due to active western disturbances affecting north India.

The sudden shift in conditions also led to a drop in temperature, bringing temporary relief from the recent rise in heat.

Yellow Alert Issued

The weather department has issued a yellow alert till Friday, warning of more rain, thunderstorms and gusty winds in the capital and nearby states. Wind speeds may reach up to 40-50 kmph at times, with intermittent showers expected through the period.

People have been advised to remain cautious during strong winds and lightning, and to avoid staying in open areas during thunderstorms.

According to the IMD, weather activity is likely to affect several districts in Haryana and western Uttar Pradesh over the next few hours, including Yamunanagar, Karnal, Panipat, Sonipat, Rohtak, Meerut, Muzaffarnagar, Saharanpur, Mathura, Aligarh and surrounding areas.

Authorities said the situation is being monitored and residents should follow weather advisories as conditions may change quickly during the next 48 hours.