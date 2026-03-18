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HomeNewsIndia'Don’t Dictate To The Court': Supreme Court Raps Bengal Govt Lawyer In I-PAC Case Against Mamata

'Don’t Dictate To The Court': Supreme Court Raps Bengal Govt Lawyer In I-PAC Case Against Mamata

The ED has filed an FIR against Mamata Banerjee and senior Bengal police officers and has sought a CBI investigation.

By : Sagarika Chakraborty | Updated at : 18 Mar 2026 06:45 PM (IST)
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The Supreme Court on Wednesday (March 18, 2026) told the West Bengal government’s counsel that it would not be dictated to on what constitutes the record.

The court was hearing a petition filed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), which has alleged that West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee obstructed and destroyed evidence during a raid on the office of political consultancy firm IPAC. The ED has filed an FIR against Mamata Banerjee and senior Bengal police officers and has sought a CBI investigation.

State Seeks More Time, Court Questions Delay

A bench of Justices PK Mishra and NV Anjaria was told by the Bengal government that more time was needed to file a response to the ED’s petition.

Senior advocate Shyam Divan, appearing for the state, argued that the ED had introduced new allegations in its affidavit, necessitating additional time to respond.

The court noted that the ED’s affidavit had been filed more than 10 days earlier. Solicitor General Tushar Mehta also objected, stating that the affidavit had been filed two weeks ago, on February 19.

"At least they should have offered a reasonable excuse for postponing the hearing," he said.

ED Questions State’s Conduct

Tushar Mehta said it was surprising that the Chief Minister was first accused of interfering with the ED’s investigation and that the state government was now seeking to delay proceedings.

Shyam Divan argued that the matter should proceed only after all submissions were complete.

Court Asserts Its Authority

The bench asked whether the state wished to file a reply and observed that if it found merit in the case, it would hear the matter comprehensively rather than waiting for submissions on merits.

Advocate Shyam Dewan said a counterclaim would follow his counter, if necessary. The court responded sharply, "Mr. Dewan, you cannot dictate to us what is on record."

He further said he felt powerless as he was unable to file a reply. The court remarked that there was no ongoing litigation that warranted postponing the hearing.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is the Supreme Court's stance on the West Bengal government dictating the court's record?

The Supreme Court has stated that it will not be dictated to by the West Bengal government regarding what constitutes the court's record.

What is the Enforcement Directorate's (ED) allegation against Mamata Banerjee?

The ED alleges that Mamata Banerjee obstructed and destroyed evidence during a raid on the IPAC office. They have filed an FIR and seek a CBI investigation.

Why did the West Bengal government request more time to respond to the ED's petition?

The state government claimed they needed more time because the ED introduced new allegations in its affidavit, requiring a detailed response.

When was the ED's affidavit filed, according to the Solicitor General?

The Solicitor General stated that the ED's affidavit was filed two weeks prior, specifically on February 19th.

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she handles business coverage and key developments in general news, while also actively chasing breaking stories. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sagarikac@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 18 Mar 2026 06:45 PM (IST)
Tags :
Mamata Banerjee TMC Mamata Banerjee SUpreme COurt .TMC Supreme Court Raps Bengal Govt Lawyer I-PAC Case Against Mamata
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