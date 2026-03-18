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HomeNewsIndiaCongress MP Pradyut Bordoloi Joins BJP Ahead Of Assam Polls; Priyanka Gandhi Calls Move ‘Unfortunate’

Congress MP Pradyut Bordoloi Joins BJP Ahead Of Assam Polls; Priyanka Gandhi Calls Move ‘Unfortunate’

He said his resignation was due to "multiple issues" rather than just the matter of ticket allocation for the Assam Assembly elections.

By : Sagarika Chakraborty | Updated at : 18 Mar 2026 04:23 PM (IST)
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Ahead of the much-anticipated elections in Assam, Congress MP Pradyut Bordoloi on Wednesday joined the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) in the presence of chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, a day after resigning from the party.

Joined BJP in presence of Sarma, Saikia

Bordoloi joined the BJP in the presence of Assam chief minister Sarma and state BJP chief Dilip Saikia.

He accused the Congress leadership of sidelining him, saying it brought an end to his long association with the party amid claims of internal mistreatment.

He said his resignation was due to "multiple issues" rather than just the matter of ticket allocation for the Assam Assembly elections.

"For me, getting a ticket was not a question of life and death. There were multiple issues. What was important for me was to hold my head high. The Congress party has given me a lot," he was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

"I want to make it very clear that I am in my second term in Lok Sabha, and there are another three years to go. I could have accepted the humiliation if I wanted to remain as an MP. But I decided to leave and work," he added.

Congress Terms Move ‘Unfortunate’

Reacting to the development, Congress MP and the party’s screening committee chairperson for Assam, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, called Bordoloi’s decision “unfortunate”. She also suggested that differences over ticket distribution may have led to the decision.

"I think he was upset over ticket allocation, and I wish we had a chance to have a conversation, it is unfortunate," Vadra told reporters inside the Parliament House complex.

Congress MP Imran Masood said the party would try to convince Bordoloi to rethink his decision. Bordoloi is an MP from Assam’s Nagaon Lok Sabha seat.

Assam Elections Schedule

Assembly elections in Assam will take place in a single phase on April 9, along with Kerala and Puducherry. Tamil Nadu will vote on April 23, while West Bengal will hold elections in two phases on April 23 and April 29, the Election Commission said on Sunday.

Counting of votes for all states and Union territories will be held on May 4.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Pradyut Bordoloi resign from the Congress?

Pradyut Bordoloi cited multiple issues and a feeling of being sidelined by the Congress leadership as reasons for his resignation, not just ticket allocation.

Who was present when Pradyut Bordoloi joined the BJP?

Pradyut Bordoloi joined the BJP in the presence of Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and state BJP chief Dilip Saikia.

What was the Congress's reaction to Pradyut Bordoloi joining the BJP?

Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra called the decision 'unfortunate' and suggested that differences over ticket distribution might have played a role.

When are the Assembly elections scheduled to take place in Assam?

Assembly elections in Assam will take place in a single phase on April 9.

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she handles business coverage and key developments in general news, while also actively chasing breaking stories. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sagarikac@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 18 Mar 2026 04:13 PM (IST)
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Congress MP Pradyut Bordoloi Pradyut Bordoloi BJP Ahead Of Assam Polls Priyanka Gandhi Calls Move Unfortunate
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