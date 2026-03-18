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HomeSportsIPLWatch: Virat Kohli's Little Fan Asking For RCB Jersey Wins Hearts

Watch: Virat Kohli's Little Fan Asking For RCB Jersey Wins Hearts

A viral video of a young fan demanding a "Virat Kohli wala" RCB jersey over the Indian team kit has caught the attention of PUMA India. The brand has now promised to send the youngster an official #18 jersey.

By : Prateek Thakur | Updated at : 18 Mar 2026 07:43 PM (IST)
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A tiny "Junior Cricketer" from Surat has reminded fans exactly why Virat Kohli remains the sport's biggest icon. A heartwarming video of a young boy, identified as Jishan (@jishancricketerbiswas), has gone viral after he firmly rejected the National team colors in favor of his one true love: the "Blue-and-Red" of Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB). The clip, which has already crossed a million views, captures the youngster at a sports apparel store. Barely tall enough to reach the counter, the child is initially presented with the iconic Indian Blue jersey. However, he quickly refuses, pointing eagerly at the shelf behind the shopkeeper.

The "Virat Kohli Wala" Demand

With a look of pure determination, the boy can be heard saying, "Yeh Virat Kohli wala," gesturing toward the RCB kit. When the shopkeeper finally hands him the jersey, his face lights up instantly. "Yeh wala mujhe bohot pasand hai (I really like this one)," he exclaims with delight.

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A post shared by Jishan cricketer biswas (@jishancricketerbiswas)

In a moment that truly showcased his passion, the child’s guardian helped him pull the jersey over his overalls. The second the fabric touched his shoulders, the youngster instinctively broke into a confident straight drive, as if the #18 on the back had physically sparked his cricketing soul.

PUMA India Joins the Fandom

The sheer innocence and brand loyalty of the "Little boy with big dreams" didn't just catch the eye of the "RCB Bloodline" online; it grabbed the attention of the franchise's official kit partner. PUMA India couldn't resist the charm of the viral moment, commenting on the post to make the young fan's dream even more official.

"Cutest video ever. Let us send you an official RCB #18 jersey," the sportswear giant wrote, ensuring that Jishan’s next practice session happens in the real deal.

As IPL 2026 approaches, with RCB set to defend their maiden title, this viral moment serves as a powerful reminder that the "Kohli effect" continues to inspire the next generation of cricketers.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What made a young boy's video go viral?

A video of a young boy named Jishan went viral because he refused the Indian team jersey in favor of the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) kit.

What did the boy say when he saw the RCB jersey?

He pointed to the RCB jersey and said, 'Yeh Virat Kohli wala,' indicating his preference for the jersey associated with Virat Kohli.

What was PUMA India's reaction to the viral video?

PUMA India commented on the post, calling it the 'cutest video ever' and offering to send the young fan an official RCB #18 jersey.

What does this incident suggest about Virat Kohli's influence?

This viral moment highlights the significant 'Kohli effect,' showing how he continues to inspire the next generation of cricketers.

About the author Prateek Thakur

Prateek Thakur is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, reporting on major sporting events while spotlighting the human stories of athletes that matter.

You can reach out to him at prateekt@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 18 Mar 2026 07:34 PM (IST)
Tags :
Virat Kohli RCB IPL 2026 ROYAL CHALLENGERS BENGALURU RCB Jersey
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