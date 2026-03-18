Watch: Virat Kohli's Little Fan Asking For RCB Jersey Wins Hearts

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A tiny "Junior Cricketer" from Surat has reminded fans exactly why Virat Kohli remains the sport's biggest icon. A heartwarming video of a young boy, identified as Jishan (@jishancricketerbiswas), has gone viral after he firmly rejected the National team colors in favor of his one true love: the "Blue-and-Red" of Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB). The clip, which has already crossed a million views, captures the youngster at a sports apparel store. Barely tall enough to reach the counter, the child is initially presented with the iconic Indian Blue jersey. However, he quickly refuses, pointing eagerly at the shelf behind the shopkeeper.

The "Virat Kohli Wala" Demand

With a look of pure determination, the boy can be heard saying, "Yeh Virat Kohli wala," gesturing toward the RCB kit. When the shopkeeper finally hands him the jersey, his face lights up instantly. "Yeh wala mujhe bohot pasand hai (I really like this one)," he exclaims with delight.

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View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jishan cricketer biswas (@jishancricketerbiswas)

In a moment that truly showcased his passion, the child’s guardian helped him pull the jersey over his overalls. The second the fabric touched his shoulders, the youngster instinctively broke into a confident straight drive, as if the #18 on the back had physically sparked his cricketing soul.

PUMA India Joins the Fandom

The sheer innocence and brand loyalty of the "Little boy with big dreams" didn't just catch the eye of the "RCB Bloodline" online; it grabbed the attention of the franchise's official kit partner. PUMA India couldn't resist the charm of the viral moment, commenting on the post to make the young fan's dream even more official.

"Cutest video ever. Let us send you an official RCB #18 jersey," the sportswear giant wrote, ensuring that Jishan’s next practice session happens in the real deal.

As IPL 2026 approaches, with RCB set to defend their maiden title, this viral moment serves as a powerful reminder that the "Kohli effect" continues to inspire the next generation of cricketers.