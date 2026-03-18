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HomeSportsCricketWATCH: Kiwi Batter Glenn Phillips Flying A Plane; Video Goes Viral

WATCH: Kiwi Batter Glenn Phillips Flying A Plane; Video Goes Viral

Glenn Phillips swapped his cricket bat for a cockpit this week, successfully landing a plane in Auckland. The New Zealand star revealed that if he had the choice, he’d be a full-time pilot.

By : Prateek Thakur | Updated at : 18 Mar 2026 05:42 PM (IST)
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Known for his gravity-defying "flying" catches on the cricket field, New Zealand’s star all-rounder Glenn Phillips has taken his aerial talents to a literal new height. On Tuesday, March 17, the 29-year-old stunned fans by sharing a video on social media of himself successfully landing a light aircraft at Ardmore Aerodrome in Auckland.

The footage, which shows Phillips handling the cockpit controls with professional composure, quickly went viral. While many know him as a powerhouse for the Black Caps, Phillips is steadily pursuing a second career in the skies, currently working toward his commercial pilot’s license.

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A post shared by Glenn Phillips (@glennphillips236)

Why Phillips Chose the Cockpit

For Phillips, aviation is a lifelong dream that was nearly sidelined by the costs of flight training. Speaking to the media about his passion, the cricketer admitted that the cockpit was almost his first office.

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A post shared by Glenn Phillips (@glennphillips236)

"Yes, it’s a huge passion of mine. If I weren’t playing cricket and had all the money in the world since childhood, honestly, I probably would have ended up being a pilot." Phillips said. He further elaborated on his love for the mountains and the procedures of flight, stating, "If push comes to shove and I still need to work [after cricket], piloting would be my first option on the list."

Preparing for Takeoff with Gujarat Titans

The timing of this "flight" comes just as Phillips prepares to join the Gujarat Titans (GT) for the upcoming IPL 2026 season. Having been retained by the franchise for ₹2 crore, the Kiwi star is looking to make a significant impact after a stint with Sunrisers Hyderabad in 2023.

While the New Zealand selectors rested several top stars for the ongoing T20 series against South Africa, Phillips has utilized the downtime to clock hours at the Ardmore Flying School. According to his social media updates, he recently spent time interacting with students and exploring A320 simulators, though he noted that the Auckland weather didn't always "play ball" for actual flight time.

Fans are already drawing parallels between his elite fielding reflexes and his steady hand in the cockpit, affectionately dubbing him "Flying Phillips" as he gears up for GT’s season opener on March 28.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What recent achievement has New Zealand cricketer Glenn Phillips accomplished?

Glenn Phillips has successfully landed a light aircraft at Ardmore Aerodrome in Auckland, sharing a video of the event on social media.

Is Glenn Phillips pursuing a career in aviation?

Yes, Phillips is actively pursuing a second career in aviation and is currently working towards his commercial pilot's license.

Why did Glenn Phillips choose to pursue piloting?

Piloting has been a lifelong dream for Phillips, who stated it would have been his first career choice if not for cricket.

How is Glenn Phillips preparing for his upcoming IPL season?

Phillips has been using downtime from cricket to log flight hours at Ardmore Flying School and explore A320 simulators.

About the author Prateek Thakur

Prateek Thakur is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, reporting on major sporting events while spotlighting the human stories of athletes that matter.

You can reach out to him at prateekt@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 18 Mar 2026 05:42 PM (IST)
Tags :
New Zealand Cricket Glenn Phillips Gujarat Titans IPL 2026
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