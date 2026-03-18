WATCH: Kiwi Batter Glenn Phillips Flying A Plane; Video Goes Viral

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Known for his gravity-defying "flying" catches on the cricket field, New Zealand’s star all-rounder Glenn Phillips has taken his aerial talents to a literal new height. On Tuesday, March 17, the 29-year-old stunned fans by sharing a video on social media of himself successfully landing a light aircraft at Ardmore Aerodrome in Auckland.

The footage, which shows Phillips handling the cockpit controls with professional composure, quickly went viral. While many know him as a powerhouse for the Black Caps, Phillips is steadily pursuing a second career in the skies, currently working toward his commercial pilot’s license.

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Why Phillips Chose the Cockpit

For Phillips, aviation is a lifelong dream that was nearly sidelined by the costs of flight training. Speaking to the media about his passion, the cricketer admitted that the cockpit was almost his first office.

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View this post on Instagram A post shared by Glenn Phillips (@glennphillips236)

"Yes, it’s a huge passion of mine. If I weren’t playing cricket and had all the money in the world since childhood, honestly, I probably would have ended up being a pilot." Phillips said. He further elaborated on his love for the mountains and the procedures of flight, stating, "If push comes to shove and I still need to work [after cricket], piloting would be my first option on the list."

Preparing for Takeoff with Gujarat Titans

The timing of this "flight" comes just as Phillips prepares to join the Gujarat Titans (GT) for the upcoming IPL 2026 season. Having been retained by the franchise for ₹2 crore, the Kiwi star is looking to make a significant impact after a stint with Sunrisers Hyderabad in 2023.

While the New Zealand selectors rested several top stars for the ongoing T20 series against South Africa, Phillips has utilized the downtime to clock hours at the Ardmore Flying School. According to his social media updates, he recently spent time interacting with students and exploring A320 simulators, though he noted that the Auckland weather didn't always "play ball" for actual flight time.

Fans are already drawing parallels between his elite fielding reflexes and his steady hand in the cockpit, affectionately dubbing him "Flying Phillips" as he gears up for GT’s season opener on March 28.