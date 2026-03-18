Mid-Sea U-turn: Russian Crude Tanker Heads To India Instead Of China Amid Global Energy Crisis

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A Russian oil-laden tanker originally headed for China has reversed course in the South China Sea and is now bound for India, amid a global energy crisis triggered by the US-Iran war.

Ship-tracking data show that the Aframax tanker Aqua Titan is expected to reach the port of New Mangalore on March 21 with a cargo of Russia's Urals crude. The vessel had loaded oil from a Baltic Sea port in late January and had initially signalled Rizhao in China as its destination.

However, the tanker made a sudden turnaround in Southeast Asian waters in mid-March and began heading towards India. Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal, during a press briefing, did not confirm the development.

Route Change Amid Easing Curbs On Russian Crude

The shift in course came around the time the United States allowed India to step up purchases of Russian crude oil, aimed at addressing the energy crisis after Iran shut the Strait of Hormuz during its conflict with Israel and the US. Over 20 per cent of the world’s oil and liquefied natural gas supplies passes through the Strait of Hormuz.

Following this, Indian refiners moved swiftly to secure supplies, buying around 30 million barrels of Russian oil within a week, according to market data. The increase reflects efforts to offset reduced inflows from traditional Middle Eastern suppliers.

Multiple Tankers Switch Destination

Energy intelligence firm Vortexa Ltd. estimates that at least seven tankers carrying Russian crude have altered their destinations mid-voyage from China to India in recent weeks. All major Indian refiners are now actively seeking Russian crude cargoes.

In a related development, another tanker has also changed course towards India. The Suezmax vessel Zouzou N., carrying Kazakh CPC Blend crude, is now signalling Sikka on India’s west coast as its next destination, with an estimated arrival date of March 25, according to ship-tracking data.

The tanker had earlier departed from Novorossiysk on Russia’s Black Sea and was initially headed towards waters near Rizhao before turning around in early March.

Indian Vessels Navigate Strait Of Hormuz

Despite heightened tensions, some Indian vessels have successfully navigated the route. On Tuesday, the Indian-flagged LPG carrier Nanda Devi reached Vadinar port in Gujarat’s Jamnagar district with 46,500 metric tonnes of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) for ship-to-ship transfer at anchorage.

The vessel had crossed the Strait of Hormuz earlier along with another Indian-flagged LPG carrier, Shivalik. According to the government, both ships passed through the sensitive waterway safely over the weekend. While Shivalik arrived on Monday, Nanda Devi anchored at Vadinar on Tuesday.

The safe passage of the two vessels comes as India continues to closely monitor the security situation in the Persian Gulf, a key region for its energy imports.