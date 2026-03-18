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HomeNewsWorldRussia Calls Killing Of Iranian Leaders ‘Murder’, Slams US-Israel Strikes

Russia Calls Killing Of Iranian Leaders ‘Murder’, Slams US-Israel Strikes

Russia's remarks came after Iranian media confirmed that a senior adviser connected to Iran’s leadership had been killed in Tehran following recent U.S.-Israeli strikes.

By : Vinita Bhat | Updated at : 18 Mar 2026 09:15 PM (IST)
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Russia has strongly condemned the killing of senior Iranian leaders in recent US-Israeli air strikes, calling the attacks unacceptable and a violation of international law. The Kremlin said targeting the leadership of a sovereign country was against humanitarian principles and warned that such actions risk further escalation in the region. The statement came after Iranian media confirmed the death of a senior adviser linked to Iran’s leadership, as Moscow renewed its call for an immediate ceasefire and negotiations to prevent the conflict from widening.

Kremlin Condemns Killings

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Russia “unequivocally condemns” any attempt to harm or assassinate members of the leadership of sovereign and independent states, including Iran. He described such actions as unacceptable and said they violated both international law and basic humanitarian norms.

The remarks came after Iranian media confirmed that a senior adviser connected to Iran’s leadership had been killed in Tehran following recent U.S.-Israeli strikes. Russia has been openly critical of the air attacks, warning that targeting senior officials could further destabilise the region.

Moscow, which maintains close ties with Tehran, has repeatedly called for restraint and urged all sides to return to dialogue instead of continuing military action.

Russia Rejects Intelligence Claims

Reports in Western media suggested that Russia had increased intelligence sharing and military cooperation with Iran during the conflict, including providing satellite imagery and drone-related technology. The Wall Street Journal, citing people familiar with the matter, said the support was intended to help Iran improve its targeting of U.S. forces in the region.

Responding to the report, Peskov dismissed the claims and said many stories circulating about the conflict were unreliable. He said a large amount of information being published was disinformation and that Moscow would not comment on every report appearing in the media.

He added that even U.S. officials had said they had no confirmed information about such cooperation, suggesting the reports should be treated with caution.

Russia again called for an immediate ceasefire and negotiations, warning that continued attacks on political and military leaders could push the conflict towards a wider regional confrontation.

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About the author Vinita Bhat

Vinita Bhat is a Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with experience in TV and digital journalism. She covers geopolitics, international conflicts, global current affairs and Kashmir.

For tips and queries, write to vinitab@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 18 Mar 2026 07:48 PM (IST)
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Breaking News ABP Live Iran Israel War Iran War Russia On Iran
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