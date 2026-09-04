'Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Will Be Next...’: BCCI’s Makes Massive Move

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has already made headlines by breaking into international cricket at just 15, and his performances have earned praise from several prominent names in the game. BCCI, meanwhile, is keen to ensure that the teenage sensation is managed carefully and given the right environment to build a long and successful career.

The board's long-term approach towards Vaibhav was discussed during its high-level review meeting in Mumbai on Thursday. BCCI Secretary Devjit Saikia subsequently shed light on the plans for the young batter, revealing that the board wants to ensure he can enjoy a career comparable in longevity to Indian cricket greats such as Sachin Tendulkar.

The meeting was attended by head coach Gautam Gambhir, captain Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer and Centre of Excellence head VVS Laxman. Chief selector Ajit Agarkar, however, was absent from the meeting and did not participate virtually either.

Speaking after the meeting, Saikia stressed that BCCI is closely monitoring Vaibhav and wants to prioritise his long-term development rather than expect instant results.

“The board wants Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, or any player like him, to play for the country for a long time, just as Sachin Tendulkar and other greats did. That is why we are taking Vaibhav very seriously,” Saikia said.

He added that the board is carefully tracking every stage of Vaibhav's international journey and does not want his emergence to be limited to a brief period of success.

BCCI secretary explained that the objective is to make sure Vaibhav takes the right steps in his development. The board does not want the youngster to enjoy the spotlight for just a couple of series or a single season before fading away.

BCCI monitoring more young talents

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is not the only teenager being tracked by the board. Saikia revealed that the BCCI is monitoring around 10-15 players in a similar age bracket through the Centre of Excellence.

VVS Laxman is also involved in keeping tabs on these youngsters, with their training, skills and overall development being monitored as part of the board's long-term strategy.

Will Vaibhav play in Duleep Trophy final?

Vaibhav is currently part of India's squad for the upcoming three-match T20I series against Afghanistan. The series, beginning on September 13, will mark his first international assignment on home soil.

Before that, he could feature in the Duleep Trophy final, with his East Zone side having reached the title clash. The final is scheduled to begin on September 6.

Saikia indicated that the decision on whether Vaibhav takes part in the Duleep Trophy final will be made by head coach Gautam Gambhir.