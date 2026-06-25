Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's Rise Could Force Team India To Drop These 3 Players

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has emerged as one of the most talked-about young talents in Indian cricket. The 15-year-old prodigy could be handed his international debut during India's T20I series against Ireland, which begins on June 26. If he takes the field, he will become the youngest player ever to represent India in international cricket.

His potential inclusion has sparked discussions about the team's playing combination and which players could come under pressure if the youngster is drafted into the XI.

Shivam Dube

All-rounder Shivam Dube could find his place under scrutiny if the team management decides to accommodate Vaibhav Sooryavanshi. Dube struggled to make a significant impact with the bat during IPL 2026, scoring 270 runs in 12 innings without registering a half-century. His limited contribution with the ball could also work against him if India opts for a more specialist batting option.

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Sanju Samson

Experienced wicketkeeper-batter Sanju Samson is another player who could face a selection dilemma. Samson has previously found himself affected by changes in team combinations, including instances where batting-order reshuffles impacted his role. While he remains a valuable member of the squad, the emergence of a highly-rated youngster like Sooryavanshi could force the management to reconsider its preferred batting setup.

Samson has scored 1,399 runs in 62 T20 Internationals, including three centuries and six half-centuries, making him one of India's most experienced players in the format.

Abhishek Sharma

Among the current players, Abhishek Sharma may face the strongest competition from Sooryavanshi due to the similarity in their attacking styles. Both batters are known for their fearless approach at the top of the order and their ability to score quickly.

Although Abhishek has delivered several memorable performances for India, inconsistency has occasionally been a concern. If selectors decide to invest in Sooryavanshi's long-term potential, the competition for a place at the top of the batting order could intensify.

Abhishek has scored 1,438 runs in 46 T20Is at an impressive strike rate of nearly 190, underlining his value as one of India's most explosive batters.