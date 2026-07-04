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English NewsSportsCricketVaibhav Sooryavanshi's Debut Ends Early, But Three Records Still Fall

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's Debut Ends Early, But Three Records Still Fall

At 15 years and 99 days, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi became the youngest player to hit a six in international cricket, marking a historic milestone on debut.

Written By : Shivam Sharma |  Updated at : 04 Jul 2026 08:50 PM (IST)

Fifteen-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi made his much-awaited international debut for India in the second T20I against England on July 4. Opening the innings in place of Sanju Samson, the teenage sensation scored 14 runs from 10 balls before being stumped by Jos Buttler off the bowling of Will Jacks. His entertaining cameo included two towering sixes.

Although Sooryavanshi's debut innings was short-lived, it turned out to be a memorable one as he etched his name into the record books with three remarkable achievements.

Youngest player to hit an international six

After managing just one run from his first three deliveries, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi announced himself in style by launching Jofra Archer for a massive six. At 15 years and 99 days, he became the youngest player to hit a six in international cricket, marking a historic milestone on debut.

Also Read | WATCH: Gautam Gambhir Talks To Sanju Samson As Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Takes His Spot

Youngest Indian to make an international debut

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi also became the youngest cricketer ever to represent India at the international level. He made his debut at the age of 15 years and 99 days, surpassing the long-standing record held by Sachin Tendulkar, who debuted for India against Pakistan in 1989 at 16 years and 205 days.

Record partnership on debut

The youngster added another milestone by featuring in a brisk 50-run opening stand with Abhishek Sharma. The duo reached the landmark in just 29 deliveries, making Vaibhav Sooryavanshi one of the few Indian players to be involved in a fifty-run partnership in his very first international innings.

While the debut did not produce a big score, Sooryavanshi's fearless approach and record-breaking feats ensured it was a memorable start to his international career.

Also Read | Watch: Suryakumar Yadav's Epic Reply To 'We Miss You In Team India' Goes Viral

Also Read | Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Stumped By England On Historic International Debut

Frequently Asked Questions

When did Vaibhav Sooryavanshi make his international debut?

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi made his international debut for India in the second T20I against England on July 4. He opened the innings in place of Sanju Samson.

What records did Vaibhav Sooryavanshi achieve on his debut?

He became the youngest player to hit an international six and the youngest Indian to make an international debut. He also featured in a brisk 50-run opening partnership.

How old was Vaibhav Sooryavanshi when he made his international debut?

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi was 15 years and 99 days old on his debut. He surpassed Sachin Tendulkar's record to become the youngest Indian to play internationally.

What was Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's score in his debut innings?

He scored 14 runs from 10 balls, which included two towering sixes. He was stumped by Jos Buttler off the bowling of Will Jacks.

About the author Shivam Sharma

Shivam Sharma is an Associate Producer at ABP Live English with seven years of experience in journalism. As a sports beat expert, he specialises in cricket and major sporting events, delivering accurate, engaging, and timely stories. His work combines strong editorial judgment with in-depth sports analysis for digital audiences.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to him at shivams@abpnetwork.com
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Published at : 04 Jul 2026 08:49 PM (IST)
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IND VS ENG INDIA VS ENGLAND Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Debut
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