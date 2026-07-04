Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's Debut Ends Early, But Three Records Still Fall

Fifteen-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi made his much-awaited international debut for India in the second T20I against England on July 4. Opening the innings in place of Sanju Samson, the teenage sensation scored 14 runs from 10 balls before being stumped by Jos Buttler off the bowling of Will Jacks. His entertaining cameo included two towering sixes.

Although Sooryavanshi's debut innings was short-lived, it turned out to be a memorable one as he etched his name into the record books with three remarkable achievements.

Youngest player to hit an international six

After managing just one run from his first three deliveries, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi announced himself in style by launching Jofra Archer for a massive six. At 15 years and 99 days, he became the youngest player to hit a six in international cricket, marking a historic milestone on debut.

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Youngest Indian to make an international debut

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi also became the youngest cricketer ever to represent India at the international level. He made his debut at the age of 15 years and 99 days, surpassing the long-standing record held by Sachin Tendulkar, who debuted for India against Pakistan in 1989 at 16 years and 205 days.

Record partnership on debut

The youngster added another milestone by featuring in a brisk 50-run opening stand with Abhishek Sharma. The duo reached the landmark in just 29 deliveries, making Vaibhav Sooryavanshi one of the few Indian players to be involved in a fifty-run partnership in his very first international innings.

While the debut did not produce a big score, Sooryavanshi's fearless approach and record-breaking feats ensured it was a memorable start to his international career.

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