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English NewsSportsCricketVaibhav Sooryavanshi Stumped By England On Historic International Debut

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Stumped By England On Historic International Debut

England vs India Live: 15-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi smashed two sixes before being stumped by Jos Buttler off Will Jacks on his historic senior India debut.

Written By : Prateek Thakur |  Updated at : 04 Jul 2026 08:02 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Young Vaibhav Sooryavanshi debuted, hitting two spectacular sixes.
  • Teenage prodigy fell cheaply, stumped for 14 runs.
  • Early exit impacts team strategy, putting pressure on batsmen.

England vs India Live: As fans around the world held their breath, young batting sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi earned his historic international debut and instantly ignited the stadium by hammering two spectacular consecutive sixes. The massive excitement surrounding the Board of Control for Cricket in India selecting the 15-year-old left-handed opener quickly met an abrupt conclusion at Old Trafford in Manchester. The teenage batting prodigy fell cheaply during the opening phase of the second international fixture against the England cricket team, concluding a brief but highly dramatic introduction to senior international cricket.

Aggressive Opening Blast Cut Short by Tactical Trap

The spectacular initial fireworks lasted only a matter of moments before the home bowling unit responded with an assertive tactical plan. The young opening batsman took absolute charge early in his innings, clearing the boundary ropes twice with effortless wrist work that left the outfield fielders completely stranded.

ALSO READ | Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Finally Makes India Debut, Breaks Sachin Tendulkar's Record

However, the dream debut unraveled on the tenth delivery of his stay as English spin option Will Jacks altered his length intelligently. Lured out of his crease by a flatter delivery pushed wide outside the off stump, the debutant gave the charge but missed the attempted cut completely, allowing England captain Jos Buttler to execute a lightning fast stumping.

WATCH | Gautam Gambhir Talks To Sanju Samson As Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Takes His Spot

The abrupt dismissal for 14 runs off 10 balls brought a premature end to an innings that had promised to dismantle the English powerplay bowling strategy. Head coach Gautam Gambhir watched from the dressing room as his high stakes selection gamble yielded flash brilliance but lacked the long term execution required.

Squad Strategy Faces Critical Test Following Big Drop

The swift top-order breakthrough has immediate structural implications for the remainder of this five-match short-format series. The decision by the touring management group to drop experienced opening batsman Sanju Samson to integrate the teenage star means the remaining batsmen must now anchor the innings.

National selectors remain committed to testing deep developmental talent, but this early exit highlights the steep learning curve against high-velocity bowling on testing away pitches. The middle order will need to show supreme discipline to rebuild the total after losing such explosive momentum so early in the Manchester encounter.

Frequently Asked Questions

What happened during Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's international debut?

Young Vaibhav Sooryavanshi made his international debut for India against England, hitting two consecutive sixes. He was dismissed for 14 runs off 10 balls after being stumped by Jos Buttler.

How was Vaibhav Sooryavanshi dismissed during his debut match?

He was stumped by England captain Jos Buttler off Will Jacks' bowling. Jacks altered his length, luring Sooryavanshi out of his crease with a wide, flatter delivery.

What was the team's strategy regarding Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's debut?

The team management dropped experienced opener Sanju Samson to integrate the 15-year-old prodigy. This decision was a high-stakes selection gamble by head coach Gautam Gambhir.

How old is Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, and which team did he debut for?

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is 15 years old. He made his international debut for the Board of Control for Cricket in India (India) against the England cricket team.

About the author Prateek Thakur

Prateek Thakur is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, reporting on major sporting events while spotlighting the human stories of athletes that matter.

You can reach out to him at prateekt@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 04 Jul 2026 08:02 PM (IST)
Tags :
ENG Vs IND England Vs India Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Debut ENgland Vs India 2nd T20I
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