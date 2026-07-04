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English NewsSportsCricketWATCH: Gautam Gambhir Talks To Sanju Samson As Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Takes His Spot

WATCH: Gautam Gambhir Talks To Sanju Samson As Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Takes His Spot

England vs India live: Head coach Gautam Gambhir was spotted in an intense boundary discussion with Sanju Samson at Old Trafford after dropping him for debutant Vaibhav Sooryavanshi.

Written By : Prateek Thakur |  Updated at : 04 Jul 2026 07:34 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Sanju Samson dropped; teenager Vaibhav Sooryavanshi debuts for India.
  • Coach Gambhir held serious pre-match talks with Samson.
  • Samson's prolonged run drought led to this bold change.
  • Sooryavanshi's debut marks a new long-term strategic shift.

England vs India Live: The India senior T20 team management has excluded experienced opening batsman Sanju Samson from the playing eleven for the second international fixture against England at Old Trafford tonight. The Board of Control for Cricket in India confirmed the structural adjustment at the toss, formally naming teenage batting prodigy Vaibhav Sooryavanshi as the tactical replacement at the top of the order.

Boundary Conversation Follows Major Squad Omission

Immediate reports from the Manchester ground revealed significant pre-match interactions between the coaching staff and the dropped player. Cameras captured the experienced top-order batsman locked in a serious conversation with head coach Gautam Gambhir near the boundary ropes.

The senior batsman stood with hands on hips, listening intently to instructions delivered by the national coach. The exchange occurred moments after the official team sheets confirmed the historic changing of the opening combination.

WATCH VIDEO

The exact dialogue between the team leader and the Kerala batsman remains unverified by official broadcasters. Observers suggest the discussion focused on technical reassurance following a difficult stretch of low scores for the country.

Top Order's Powerplay Performance Behind Bold Move

The aggressive selection adjustment follows a prolonged run drought for the regular opener during recent international assignments. The experienced batsman failed to produce impactful contributions during back-to-back tour fixtures against Ireland recently.

ALSO READ | WATCH: Emotional Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Consoled By Sanju Samson After Being Left Out Of Nets

A subsequent low score during the opening match against the England cricket team in Durham added pressure. The management group concluded that immediate tactical interventions were required to secure the five-match short-format series.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Makes International Debut

The inclusion of the 15-year-old left-handed batsman provides the national side with an alternative tactical approach. The young Rajasthan Royals star will partner Abhishek Sharma to form a new-look powerplay combination.

ALSO READ | Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Finally Makes India Debut, Breaks Sachin Tendulkar's Record

The touring selection panel views this fixture as an ideal opportunity to test junior depth against elite pace. The radical transition marks a definitive shift in the long-term blueprint for international white-ball campaigns.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why was Sanju Samson excluded from the playing eleven?

Sanju Samson was excluded due to a prolonged run drought in recent international assignments, including low scores against Ireland and England. The management felt immediate tactical interventions were needed.

Who replaced Sanju Samson in the playing eleven?

Teenage batting prodigy Vaibhav Sooryavanshi replaced Sanju Samson. He is a 15-year-old left-handed batsman.

What was the nature of the conversation between Sanju Samson and head coach Gautam Gambhir?

Observers suggest the discussion focused on technical reassurance for Samson, following a difficult stretch of low scores. The exact dialogue between them remains unverified.

Who is Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and who will be his opening partner?

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is a 15-year-old left-handed batsman. He will partner Abhishek Sharma to form a new-look powerplay combination for the national side.

About the author Prateek Thakur

Prateek Thakur is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, reporting on major sporting events while spotlighting the human stories of athletes that matter.

You can reach out to him at prateekt@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 04 Jul 2026 07:34 PM (IST)
Tags :
Gautam Gambhir Sanju Samson England Vs India ENG Vs IND Live Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Debut
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