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HomeSportsCricketVaibhav Sooryavanshi's 2026 Knockout Stats Are Simply Unreal

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's 2026 Knockout Stats Are Simply Unreal

For a player still in his mid-teens, Sooryavanshi is quickly proving that the bigger the occasion, the harder he hits.

Written By : Shivam Sharma |  Updated at : 21 Jun 2026 12:49 PM (IST)

Most young cricketers feel the suffocating weight of expectation in high-stakes matches, but 15-year-old prodigy Vaibhav Sooryavanshi treats them like his personal playground. The teenage left-hander has enjoyed a staggering breakout year in 2026, establishing an unprecedented reputation as the ultimate big-game clutch performer across international, domestic, and franchise cricket.

From anchoring world tournaments to turning the Indian Premier League (IPL) playoffs on its head, the young opener has consistently delivered jaw-dropping, rapid-fire knocks when trophies are on the line.

A Legendary Blueprint: 2026 Knockout Log

Sooryavanshi’s ability to completely dismantle elite bowling attacks during knockout stages is reflected in his mind-boggling statistics throughout the 2026 calendar year:

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi in 2026 Knockouts:

U19 World Cup Semifinal: 68 runs off 33 balls

U19 World Cup Final: 175 runs off 80 balls

IPL Eliminator: 97 runs off 29 balls

IPL Qualifier: 96 runs off 47 balls

Tri-Series A-Final: 94 runs off 29 balls

Destroying Bowling Attacks Across All Levels

What makes this run truly historic is the sheer consistency of his explosive strike rate under immense pressure.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's first weaponized his attacking intent at the Under-19 World Cup, single-handedly driving India to the title. After a blazing 33-ball 68 in the semifinal, he followed it up with a monumental, career-defining 175 off just 80 deliveries in the final.

IPL Phenomenon: Transitioning into top-tier franchise cricket with the Rajasthan Royals, he didn't blink against senior international bowlers. He fell just short of twin centuries in the playoffs, smashing a devastating 29-ball 97 in the Eliminator, followed immediately by a tactical 96 off 47 balls in the Qualifier.

List A Masterclass: He capped off his incredible run in the Tri-Series A-team final against Sri Lanka A in Dambulla, breaking the world record for the fastest List A half-century (off just 11 balls) before finishing with a spectacular 94 off 29 balls.

For a player still in his mid-teens, Sooryavanshi is quickly proving that the bigger the occasion, the harder he hits.

Before You Go

Pakistan In Turmoil: India Celebrates, Pakistan Reacts in Anger After Crushing Defeat

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is Vaibhav Sooryavanshi?

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is a 15-year-old left-handed cricket prodigy. In 2026, he emerged as a big-game clutch performer, consistently delivering rapid-fire knocks in high-stakes matches.

What records did Vaibhav Sooryavanshi achieve in 2026?

In the Tri-Series A-team final, he broke the world record for the fastest List A half-century, scoring it off just 11 balls. He also scored 175 runs off 80 balls in the U19 World Cup Final.

How did Vaibhav Sooryavanshi perform in the 2026 IPL playoffs?

Playing for the Rajasthan Royals, he scored 97 runs off 29 balls in the Eliminator and 96 runs off 47 balls in the Qualifier. He consistently delivered explosive knocks under pressure.

About the author Shivam Sharma

Shivam Sharma is an Associate Producer at ABP Live English with seven years of experience in journalism. As a sports beat expert, he specialises in cricket and major sporting events, delivering accurate, engaging, and timely stories. His work combines strong editorial judgment with in-depth sports analysis for digital audiences.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to him at shivams@abpnetwork.com
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Published at : 21 Jun 2026 12:48 PM (IST)
Tags :
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi India A Vs Sri Lanka A IND A Vs SL A Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Records
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