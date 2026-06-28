Three Stars Bid Tearful Goodbye To International Cricket On Same Day

The semi-final picture from Group B of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 is now complete. Defending champions New Zealand bowed out of the tournament after suffering a heavy defeat to England on Saturday, allowing England and West Indies to book their places in the last four.

Three New Zealand Stars Retire

The loss also brought the curtains down on the international careers of three of New Zealand's most experienced cricketers. Captain Sophie Devine, veteran batter Suzie Bates and fast bowler Lea Tahuhu all played their final matches for the White Ferns.

New Zealand had hoped to give the trio a memorable farewell with a victory, but their World Cup journey ended in disappointment. Following the match, players from both England and New Zealand formed a guard of honour to celebrate the careers of the three veterans. The emotional moment left Devine, Bates and Tahuhu in tears as they received a warm send-off from teammates and opponents alike.

𝐄𝐧𝐝 𝐨𝐟 𝐚𝐧 𝐞𝐫𝐚 🥹



Sophie Devine, Suzie Bates and Lea Tahuhu together walk off the pitch one final time 🫡



Witness history from the stands at the #T20WorldCup, tickets here ➡️ https://t.co/8kyuNOXKdL pic.twitter.com/uKOvhpUPM9 — ICC (@ICC) June 27, 2026

India Face Must-Win Clash

While England and the West Indies have already secured qualification from Group B, the race for the remaining positions in the standings concludes today with two crucial fixtures - South Africa vs Bangladesh and Australia vs India.

Australia currently lead the group with eight points, while India and South Africa are tied on six points each.

A victory over Australia would guarantee India a place in the semi-finals. Even if South Africa defeat Bangladesh to also finish on eight points, India's superior net run rate (+2.268) would keep them ahead. However, if Australia overcome India and South Africa beat Bangladesh, India's campaign at the Women's T20 World Cup 2026 will come to an end.