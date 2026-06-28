Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
IPLLive ScoreSchedulesResults
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsSportsCricketThree Stars Bid Tearful Goodbye To International Cricket On Same Day

Three Stars Bid Tearful Goodbye To International Cricket On Same Day

New Zealand had hoped to give the trio a memorable farewell with a victory, but their World Cup journey ended in disappointment.

Written By : Shivam Sharma |  Updated at : 28 Jun 2026 01:32 PM (IST)

The semi-final picture from Group B of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 is now complete. Defending champions New Zealand bowed out of the tournament after suffering a heavy defeat to England on Saturday, allowing England and West Indies to book their places in the last four.

Three New Zealand Stars Retire

The loss also brought the curtains down on the international careers of three of New Zealand's most experienced cricketers. Captain Sophie Devine, veteran batter Suzie Bates and fast bowler Lea Tahuhu all played their final matches for the White Ferns.

New Zealand had hoped to give the trio a memorable farewell with a victory, but their World Cup journey ended in disappointment. Following the match, players from both England and New Zealand formed a guard of honour to celebrate the careers of the three veterans. The emotional moment left Devine, Bates and Tahuhu in tears as they received a warm send-off from teammates and opponents alike.

India Face Must-Win Clash

While England and the West Indies have already secured qualification from Group B, the race for the remaining positions in the standings concludes today with two crucial fixtures - South Africa vs Bangladesh and Australia vs India.

Australia currently lead the group with eight points, while India and South Africa are tied on six points each.

A victory over Australia would guarantee India a place in the semi-finals. Even if South Africa defeat Bangladesh to also finish on eight points, India's superior net run rate (+2.268) would keep them ahead. However, if Australia overcome India and South Africa beat Bangladesh, India's campaign at the Women's T20 World Cup 2026 will come to an end.

Before You Go

Pakistan In Turmoil: India Celebrates, Pakistan Reacts in Anger After Crushing Defeat

About the author Shivam Sharma

Shivam Sharma is an Associate Producer at ABP Live English with seven years of experience in journalism. As a sports beat expert, he specialises in cricket and major sporting events, delivering accurate, engaging, and timely stories. His work combines strong editorial judgment with in-depth sports analysis for digital audiences.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to him at shivams@abpnetwork.com
Read More
Published at : 28 Jun 2026 01:32 PM (IST)
Tags :
Suzie Bates Sophie Devine Cricketers Retirement Lea Tahuhu
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cricket
Three Stars Bid Tearful Goodbye To International Cricket On Same Day
Three Stars Bid Tearful Goodbye To International Cricket On Same Day
Cricket
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Set For Debut: How Sachin Tendulkar Performed In His First Match For India
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Set For Debut: How Sachin Tendulkar Performed In His First Match For India
Cricket
Watch: Virat Kohli To Make Tennis Debut? Novak Djokovic Shares Exciting Future Plan
Watch: Virat Kohli To Make Tennis Debut? Novak Djokovic Shares Exciting Future Plan
Cricket
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi To Miss Out Again! Probable XIs For India vs Ireland 2nd T20I
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi To Miss Out Again! Probable XIs For India vs Ireland 2nd T20I
Advertisement

Videos

Ketan Agrawal Case: Pune Police Recreates Crime Scene at Lohagad Fort, Fresh Revelations Emerge
Ayodhya Probe: Officers question neighbours and family members over the donation theft case.
Ketan Murder Case: Pune Police recreates crime scene at Lohagad Fort with accused Siya and Chetan
Pakistan Terror Attack: Militants storm Sindh Rangers headquarters in Karachi.
Ketan Murder Case: Pune Police may recreate the crime scene at Lohagad Fort today.
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget