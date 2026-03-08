Team India's Superstitions: Four Moves Before Facing New Zealand In T20 World Cup Final

IND vs NZ T20 World Cup Final: As Team India enters IND vs NZ T20 World Cup 2026 final in Ahmedabad, fans have noticed a series of unusual decisions that suggest the team is leaving nothing - not even "bad vibes" - to chance. From cosmic events to logistical shifts, here is how the "Men in Blue" are balancing high-performance cricket with traditional beliefs.

1. "Lunar Eclipse" Training Delay

Before the crucial semi-final against England in Mumbai, the Indian team management pushed back their practice session at Wankhede Stadium by over an hour.

The Reason: A lunar eclipse (Chandra Grahan) occurred on Tuesday, March 3. Following traditional Indian customs that advise against starting productive work during an eclipse, the team waited for the "inauspicious" window to pass before beginning their drills under lights.

2. Ahmedabad Hotel & Dressing Room Swap

In a move aimed at banishing the "ghosts of 2023," BCCI reportedly opted for a total change in scenery for the final. The Indian team shifted from ITC Narmada (where they stayed during 2023 ODI World Cup final loss) to Taj Skyline in Ahmedabad.

The Dressing Room: Reports even suggested India might swap the traditional "Home" dressing room for the Visitor's dressing room, hoping to reset the energy at a venue where they recently struggled against South Africa.

3. Seeking Divine Intervention

It’s been a common sight this tournament to see Indian stars visiting local landmarks for spiritual grounding.

Temple Visits: Ahead of the semi-final, core members like Ishan Kishan, Axar Patel, and Abhishek Sharma were seen seeking blessings at Mumbai's famous Siddhivinayak Temple. Also, a support staff member has reportedly visited prominent temples at every venue India has played in this T20 World Cup.

4. "KKR Bus" and Logistical Quirks

The Indian cricket team has also embraced minor coincidences. For their vital Super 8 game against West Indies, the team reportedly used Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) team bus for transport - a move fans quickly linked to Gautam Gambhir's successful history with the franchise.