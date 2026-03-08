Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
IPL 2025Live ScoreSchedulesResults
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeSportsCricketTeam India's Superstitions: Four Moves Before Facing New Zealand In T20 World Cup Final

Team India's Superstitions: Four Moves Before Facing New Zealand In T20 World Cup Final

T20 World Cup Final, India vs New Zealand: Blending superstition with strategy, the "Men in Blue" are combining meticulous cricket planning with age-old rituals and beliefs.

By : Shivam Sharma | Updated at : 08 Mar 2026 01:18 PM (IST)

IND vs NZ T20 World Cup Final: As Team India enters IND vs NZ T20 World Cup 2026 final in Ahmedabad, fans have noticed a series of unusual decisions that suggest the team is leaving nothing - not even "bad vibes" - to chance. From cosmic events to logistical shifts, here is how the "Men in Blue" are balancing high-performance cricket with traditional beliefs.

1. "Lunar Eclipse" Training Delay

Before the crucial semi-final against England in Mumbai, the Indian team management pushed back their practice session at Wankhede Stadium by over an hour.

The Reason: A lunar eclipse (Chandra Grahan) occurred on Tuesday, March 3. Following traditional Indian customs that advise against starting productive work during an eclipse, the team waited for the "inauspicious" window to pass before beginning their drills under lights.

2. Ahmedabad Hotel & Dressing Room Swap

In a move aimed at banishing the "ghosts of 2023," BCCI reportedly opted for a total change in scenery for the final. The Indian team shifted from ITC Narmada (where they stayed during 2023 ODI World Cup final loss) to Taj Skyline in Ahmedabad.

The Dressing Room: Reports even suggested India might swap the traditional "Home" dressing room for the Visitor's dressing room, hoping to reset the energy at a venue where they recently struggled against South Africa.

3. Seeking Divine Intervention

It’s been a common sight this tournament to see Indian stars visiting local landmarks for spiritual grounding.

Temple Visits: Ahead of the semi-final, core members like Ishan Kishan, Axar Patel, and Abhishek Sharma were seen seeking blessings at Mumbai's famous Siddhivinayak Temple. Also, a support staff member has reportedly visited prominent temples at every venue India has played in this T20 World Cup.

4. "KKR Bus" and Logistical Quirks

The Indian cricket team has also embraced minor coincidences. For their vital Super 8 game against West Indies, the team reportedly used Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) team bus for transport - a move fans quickly linked to Gautam Gambhir's successful history with the franchise.

Related Video

Pakistan In Turmoil: India Celebrates, Pakistan Reacts in Anger After Crushing Defeat

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did the Indian team delay their training session before the semi-final?

The team delayed their practice due to a lunar eclipse on March 3rd. Following traditional customs, they waited for the 'inauspicious' period to pass before starting their drills.

What hotel did the Indian team stay in for the final in Ahmedabad?

To banish 'ghosts of 2023,' the Indian team shifted from ITC Narmada to Taj Skyline in Ahmedabad for the final.

Did the Indian team consider swapping their dressing room?

Reports suggested India might swap the 'Home' dressing room for the Visitor's room in Ahmedabad to reset the energy at the venue.

What role do temple visits play for the Indian team?

Indian players have been visiting local landmarks for spiritual grounding. Some core members visited Mumbai's Siddhivinayak Temple before the semi-final.

About the author Shivam Sharma

Shivam Sharma is an Associate Producer at ABP Live English with seven years of experience in journalism. As a sports beat expert, he specialises in cricket and major sporting events, delivering accurate, engaging, and timely stories. His work combines strong editorial judgment with in-depth sports analysis for digital audiences.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to him at shivams@abpnetwork.com
Read
Published at : 08 Mar 2026 01:18 PM (IST)
Tags :
T20 World Cup IND Vs NZ T20 World Cup Final IND Vs NZ Final IND Vs NZ T20 World Cup Final India Superstitions
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cricket
Team India's Superstitions: Four Moves Before Facing New Zealand In T20 World Cup Final
Team India's Superstitions: Four Moves Before Facing New Zealand In T20 World Cup Final
Cricket
India vs New Zealand T20 World Cup 2026 Final: Massive Prize Money Awaits Winner
India vs New Zealand T20 World Cup 2026 Final: Massive Prize Money Awaits Winner
Cricket
IND vs NZ T20 WC Final: Sanju Samson vs Finn Allen Head-To-Head Comparison
IND vs NZ T20 WC Final: Sanju Samson vs Finn Allen Head-To-Head Comparison
Cricket
IND vs NZ Final Pitch Report: Will Mixed-Soil Strip Turn T20 WC Final Into A Batting Paradise?
IND vs NZ Final Pitch Report: Will Mixed-Soil Strip Turn T20 WC Final Into A Batting Paradise?
Advertisement

Videos

War update: Iran Claims Over 200 U.S. and Israeli Targets Attacked
Breaking News: Iran Vows Strong Retaliation as Middle East War Enters Ninth Day
Breaking News: Iran Attacks US Base in Bahrain as War of Missiles and Words Intensifies
War Alert: Iran Says It Is Ready for Six-Month War as Israel Expands Strikes Across Region
Breaking News: US and Israel Reportedly Plan to Seize Iran’s Uranium Stockpile Amid Escalating War
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Dr Prosenjit Nath
Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
OPINION | India’s High Stakes In West Asia Demand Strategic Diplomacy
Opinion
Embed widget