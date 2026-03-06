Most ICC Finals In History: Top Five Teams Revealed

In the ICC T20 World Cup 2026, India national cricket team defeated England national cricket team by 7 runs in the semi-final to book a spot in the final. Meanwhile, New Zealand national cricket team advanced after beating South Africa national cricket team in the first semi-final. The grand finale is scheduled for March 8th, featuring India and New Zealand. With this appearance, India now holds the record for most ICC final appearances at 15.

Here's a look at the teams with most finals in ICC events:

8. South Africa: South Africa national cricket team ranks eighth, having reached three finals, winning once and losing twice.

7. Pakistan: Pakistan national cricket team has played in six ICC finals, securing the trophy three times and finishing runner-up three times.

6. New Zealand: New Zealand national cricket team has reached eight finals, winning twice and losing six.

5. West Indies: West Indies cricket team comes fifth, having played eight finals, with five wins and three losses.

4. Sri Lanka: Sri Lanka national cricket team has also reached eight finals, winning three and losing five.

3. England: England national cricket team has appeared in nine finals, claiming the title three times and finishing runner-up six times.

2. Australia: Australia national cricket team ranks second, with 14 final appearances, winning 10 trophies and losing four.

1. India: India national cricket team leads the list with 15 final appearances, winning seven times and losing eight, surpassing Australia’s record.

