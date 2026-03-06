Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeSportsCricketWatch: MS Dhoni's Priceless 'Baith Jao' Reaction To Sakshi's Early Celebration Goes Viral

Watch: MS Dhoni's Priceless 'Baith Jao' Reaction To Sakshi's Early Celebration Goes Viral

The hilarious incident occurred during the 18th over of England’s massive 254-run chase.

By : Shivam Sharma | Updated at : 06 Mar 2026 01:03 PM (IST)

As India and England were locked in an intense battle in T20 WC semifinal at the Wankhede Stadium on March 5, 2026, a "domestic" moment in the VIP box stole the show. Legendary former captain MS Dhoni, attending IND vs ENG semi-final alongside his wife Sakshi Dhoni, had to step in as the "umpire" at home during a particularly tense moment in the match.

The hilarious incident occurred during the 18th over of England’s massive 254-run chase. With the game on a knife-edge, Jasprit Bumrah delivered a full-length ball to Sam Curran, who pushed it straight back toward the bowler.

Bumrah showed incredible reflexes to grab the ball in his follow-through. From the elevated stands, it looked like a spectacular caught-and-bowled. Reacting to this, Sakshi, swept up in the electric atmosphere, leaped from her seat, jumping and cheering in pure joy, convinced that India had secured a match-winning wicket.

Most of the stadium - and a very calm MS Dhoni - realized almost instantly that the ball had clearly touched the turf before reaching Bumrah. It was a "bump ball," not a caught out dismissal.

Watch Video

"Thala" to Rescue!

As Sakshi continued her animated celebration, cameras caught Dhoni delivering a classic, deadpan reaction. With a slight smile and a gentle, palm-down gesture, he was seen telling her, "Baith jao, baith jao" (Sit down, sit down), explaining that the batsman was still very much at the crease.

The exchange triggered immediate laughter from the surrounding celebrities, including Rohit Sharma and Ritika Sajdeh, who were seated nearby.

The clip has since shattered the internet, trending as the #1 meme of the 2026 World Cup. Fans praised Dhoni for maintaining his "ice-cool" persona even when his wife was going full "fan-girl."

One viral tweet summed it up: "It doesn't matter if you've won two World Cups; you're still just a husband trying to explain the rules of cricket to your overexcited wife."

Frequently Asked Questions

What happened with MS Dhoni and Sakshi Dhoni during the IND vs ENG semifinal?

During a tense moment, Sakshi Dhoni thought Jasprit Bumrah took a catch, but MS Dhoni calmly explained it was a bump ball and told her to sit down.

Why did Sakshi Dhoni jump out of her seat?

She was caught up in the excitement of the match and believed Jasprit Bumrah had taken a spectacular caught-and-bowled wicket.

How did MS Dhoni react to Sakshi's excitement?

He had a calm, deadpan reaction and gently gestured for her to sit down, explaining that the batsman was not out.

What was the outcome of the incident?

The exchange between MS Dhoni and Sakshi Dhoni caused laughter among other celebrities and became a viral meme of the 2026 World Cup.

Published at : 06 Mar 2026 01:03 PM (IST)
Tags :
Sakshi Dhoni MS Dhoni MS Dhoni Viral Video India Vs England Semifinal IND Vs ENG Semifinal
Top Headlines

Cricket
Cricket
Cricket
Cricket
