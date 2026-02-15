T20 World Cup 2026: Updated Points Table For Groups A, B, C, & D After IND Vs PAK Match

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeSportsCricketT20 World Cup 2026: Updated Points Table For Groups A, B, C, & D After IND Vs PAK Match

T20 World Cup 2026 Group Standings: Check the latest T20 World Cup 2026 standings. India qualifies from Group A after beating Pakistan; West Indies and South Africa also secure Super 8 spots.

By : Prateek Thakur | Updated at : 15 Feb 2026 10:49 PM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Following a one-sided clash at the R. Premadasa Stadium, India has officially become the first team from Group A to qualify for the Super 8s.

In a dominant performance on Sunday, February 15, the defending champions crushed arch-rivals Pakistan by 61 runs, maintaining their perfect record in the tournament.

The victory has significant implications for the standings. While India sits comfortably at the top, Pakistan’s heavy defeat has seen them slide down the table, leaving their qualification hopes hanging by a thread.

Group A: India Punch Super 8 Ticket; Pakistan Slump to Third

India’s clinical defense of 175/7 was led by a disciplined bowling attack that bundled Pakistan out for just 114. Consequently, Pakistan’s Net Run Rate (NRR) took a massive hit, allowing the USA to move into the second spot.

Pos Team Played Won Lost Points NRR
1 IND (Q) 3 3 0 6 +3.050
2 USA 4 2 2 4 +0.788
3 PAK 3 2 1 4 -0.395
4 NED 3 1 2 2 -1.352
5 NAM (E) 3 0 3 0 -2.443

Group B: Sri Lanka Lead the Way

The "Group of Death" remains highly competitive after co-hosts Sri Lanka registered a massive win over Oman, while Australia suffered a shock 23-run defeat to Zimbabwe.

Pos Team Played Won Lost Points NRR
1 SL 2 2 0 4 +3.125
2 ZIM 2 2 0 4 +1.984
3 AUS 2 1 1 2 +1.100
4 IRE 3 1 2 2 +0.150
5 OMA 3 0 3 0 -4.546

Group C: West Indies Through to Super 8s

The West Indies joined India in the next round after a thumping nine-wicket win over Nepal at the Wankhede Stadium. England remains in a strong position for the second spot.

Pos Team Played Won Lost Points NRR
1 WI (Q) 3 3 0 6 +1.820
2 ENG 3 2 1 4 -0.143
3 SCO 3 1 2 2 +0.359
4 ITA 2 1 1 2 -0.352
5 NEP (E) 3 0 3 0 -1.942

Group D: South Africa Dominates

South Africa became the first team to officially qualify for the Super 8s on Saturday after defeating New Zealand in Ahmedabad. Afghanistan has struggled, losing both their major contests to the top two sides.

Pos Team Played Won Lost Points NRR
1 SA (Q) 3 3 0 6 +1.477
2 NZ 3 2 1 4 +0.701
3 UAE 2 1 1 2 -1.030
4 AFG 2 0 2 0 -0.555
5 CAN 2 0 2 0 -1.526

Frequently Asked Questions

Who else has qualified for the Super 8s besides India?

Besides India from Group A, the West Indies from Group C and South Africa from Group D have also qualified for the Super 8s.

About the author Prateek Thakur

Prateek Thakur is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, reporting on major sporting events while spotlighting the human stories of athletes that matter.

You can reach out to him at prateekt@abpnetwork.com.
Published at : 15 Feb 2026 10:49 PM (IST)
IND Vs PAK Live IND Vs PAK T20 World Cup 2026 T20 World Cup 2026 Group Standings All Group Standings Group Standings Super 8 Qualification
