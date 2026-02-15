Besides India from Group A, the West Indies from Group C and South Africa from Group D have also qualified for the Super 8s.
T20 World Cup 2026: Updated Points Table For Groups A, B, C, & D After IND Vs PAK Match
Following a one-sided clash at the R. Premadasa Stadium, India has officially become the first team from Group A to qualify for the Super 8s.
In a dominant performance on Sunday, February 15, the defending champions crushed arch-rivals Pakistan by 61 runs, maintaining their perfect record in the tournament.
The victory has significant implications for the standings. While India sits comfortably at the top, Pakistan’s heavy defeat has seen them slide down the table, leaving their qualification hopes hanging by a thread.
Group A: India Punch Super 8 Ticket; Pakistan Slump to Third
India’s clinical defense of 175/7 was led by a disciplined bowling attack that bundled Pakistan out for just 114. Consequently, Pakistan’s Net Run Rate (NRR) took a massive hit, allowing the USA to move into the second spot.
|Pos
|Team
|Played
|Won
|Lost
|Points
|NRR
|1
|IND (Q)
|3
|3
|0
|6
|+3.050
|2
|USA
|4
|2
|2
|4
|+0.788
|3
|PAK
|3
|2
|1
|4
|-0.395
|4
|NED
|3
|1
|2
|2
|-1.352
|5
|NAM (E)
|3
|0
|3
|0
|-2.443
Group B: Sri Lanka Lead the Way
The "Group of Death" remains highly competitive after co-hosts Sri Lanka registered a massive win over Oman, while Australia suffered a shock 23-run defeat to Zimbabwe.
|Pos
|Team
|Played
|Won
|Lost
|Points
|NRR
|1
|SL
|2
|2
|0
|4
|+3.125
|2
|ZIM
|2
|2
|0
|4
|+1.984
|3
|AUS
|2
|1
|1
|2
|+1.100
|4
|IRE
|3
|1
|2
|2
|+0.150
|5
|OMA
|3
|0
|3
|0
|-4.546
Group C: West Indies Through to Super 8s
The West Indies joined India in the next round after a thumping nine-wicket win over Nepal at the Wankhede Stadium. England remains in a strong position for the second spot.
|Pos
|Team
|Played
|Won
|Lost
|Points
|NRR
|1
|WI (Q)
|3
|3
|0
|6
|+1.820
|2
|ENG
|3
|2
|1
|4
|-0.143
|3
|SCO
|3
|1
|2
|2
|+0.359
|4
|ITA
|2
|1
|1
|2
|-0.352
|5
|NEP (E)
|3
|0
|3
|0
|-1.942
Group D: South Africa Dominates
South Africa became the first team to officially qualify for the Super 8s on Saturday after defeating New Zealand in Ahmedabad. Afghanistan has struggled, losing both their major contests to the top two sides.
|Pos
|Team
|Played
|Won
|Lost
|Points
|NRR
|1
|SA (Q)
|3
|3
|0
|6
|+1.477
|2
|NZ
|3
|2
|1
|4
|+0.701
|3
|UAE
|2
|1
|1
|2
|-1.030
|4
|AFG
|2
|0
|2
|0
|-0.555
|5
|CAN
|2
|0
|2
|0
|-1.526