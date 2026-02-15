T20 World Cup 2026: Updated Points Table For Groups A, B, C, & D After IND Vs PAK Match

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Following a one-sided clash at the R. Premadasa Stadium, India has officially become the first team from Group A to qualify for the Super 8s.

In a dominant performance on Sunday, February 15, the defending champions crushed arch-rivals Pakistan by 61 runs, maintaining their perfect record in the tournament.

The victory has significant implications for the standings. While India sits comfortably at the top, Pakistan’s heavy defeat has seen them slide down the table, leaving their qualification hopes hanging by a thread.

Group A: India Punch Super 8 Ticket; Pakistan Slump to Third

India’s clinical defense of 175/7 was led by a disciplined bowling attack that bundled Pakistan out for just 114. Consequently, Pakistan’s Net Run Rate (NRR) took a massive hit, allowing the USA to move into the second spot.

Pos Team Played Won Lost Points NRR 1 IND (Q) 3 3 0 6 +3.050 2 USA 4 2 2 4 +0.788 3 PAK 3 2 1 4 -0.395 4 NED 3 1 2 2 -1.352 5 NAM (E) 3 0 3 0 -2.443

Group B: Sri Lanka Lead the Way

The "Group of Death" remains highly competitive after co-hosts Sri Lanka registered a massive win over Oman, while Australia suffered a shock 23-run defeat to Zimbabwe.

Pos Team Played Won Lost Points NRR 1 SL 2 2 0 4 +3.125 2 ZIM 2 2 0 4 +1.984 3 AUS 2 1 1 2 +1.100 4 IRE 3 1 2 2 +0.150 5 OMA 3 0 3 0 -4.546

Group C: West Indies Through to Super 8s

The West Indies joined India in the next round after a thumping nine-wicket win over Nepal at the Wankhede Stadium. England remains in a strong position for the second spot.

Pos Team Played Won Lost Points NRR 1 WI (Q) 3 3 0 6 +1.820 2 ENG 3 2 1 4 -0.143 3 SCO 3 1 2 2 +0.359 4 ITA 2 1 1 2 -0.352 5 NEP (E) 3 0 3 0 -1.942

Group D: South Africa Dominates

South Africa became the first team to officially qualify for the Super 8s on Saturday after defeating New Zealand in Ahmedabad. Afghanistan has struggled, losing both their major contests to the top two sides.

Pos Team Played Won Lost Points NRR 1 SA (Q) 3 3 0 6 +1.477 2 NZ 3 2 1 4 +0.701 3 UAE 2 1 1 2 -1.030 4 AFG 2 0 2 0 -0.555 5 CAN 2 0 2 0 -1.526