All Records Broken In India's Historic T20 World Cup 2026 Triumph

HomeSportsCricketAll Records Broken In India's Historic T20 World Cup 2026 Triumph

India broke several records on their way to lifting their third ICC T20 World Cup, defeating New Zealand by 96 runs in the final at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium.

By : Suyash Sahay | Updated at : 09 Mar 2026 01:44 PM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

India Break Records In T20 World Cup Campaign: Under the leadership of Suryakumar Yadav and head coach, Gautam Gambhir, India defeated New Zealand to claim the ICC Men's T20 World Cup title for the third time in history. The Men in Blue navigated a challenging month-long campaign with determination, celebrating their historic achievement after a memorable final. Throughout the tournament, the team not only secured important victories but also shattered multiple records, highlighting the collective effort and contributions of players across the squad.

India's Record-Breaking T20 WC Campaign

Here's a look at all the records that India and its players broke during the ICC T20 World Cup 2026:

1) Highest Total In T20 World Cup Final

The Men in Blue struck 255 runs against New Zealand at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad to register the highest total ever recorded in a T20 World Cup Final match.

2) Highest Opening Wicket Partnership In T20 World Cup Final

Abhishek Sharma had been faltering the entire tournament, but he came good in the ultimate showdown, smashing a half-century. While the southpaw remained at the crease, he registered a 98-run opening wicket stand with Sanju Samson, who went on to score 89 runs.

3) Fastest Fifty In T20 World Cup 2026

Speaking of Abhishek Sharma's half century, it was not only crucial for India, but also the fastest in this year's tournament. He had reached the mark in just 18 balls.

4) First Team To Hit 100+ Sixes In A T20 Series

The Men in Blue play aggressive cricket, and big hits are a big part of their game. They collectively hit 18 sixes in the final, but overall, crossed 100 sixes in this edition of the tournament.

5) First team to score consecutive 250+ in T20Is

The Indian batsmen smashed 250+ scores against England and then New Zealand in the T20 World Cup 2026 semi-final and final, respectively, to become the first team to do so in T20 International matches.

6) First To Win T20 World Cup As Player & Coach

India's head coach, Gautam Gambhir, also sealed a record to his name with his team's triumph. Back in 2007, he had won the T20 World Cup as a player, being the highest scorer in the final, and has now won the title as coach, being the first-ever to do so.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who led India to victory in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup?

India was led by Suryakumar Yadav as captain and Gautam Gambhir as head coach to claim the ICC Men's T20 World Cup title.

What was the highest total scored in a T20 World Cup Final?

India set a new record by scoring 255 runs against New Zealand in the T20 World Cup Final at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

Who achieved the fastest fifty in the T20 World Cup 2026?

Abhishek Sharma recorded the fastest fifty of the tournament, reaching the milestone in just 18 balls during the final.

What unique record did Gautam Gambhir achieve?

Gautam Gambhir became the first person to win the T20 World Cup as both a player and a coach, having previously won as a player in 2007.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
Published at : 09 Mar 2026 01:44 PM (IST)
India Vs New Zealand T20 World Cup IND Vs NZ T20 World Cup Final
