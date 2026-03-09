India was led by Suryakumar Yadav as captain and Gautam Gambhir as head coach to claim the ICC Men's T20 World Cup title.
All Records Broken In India's Historic T20 World Cup 2026 Triumph
India broke several records on their way to lifting their third ICC T20 World Cup, defeating New Zealand by 96 runs in the final at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium.
India Break Records In T20 World Cup Campaign: Under the leadership of Suryakumar Yadav and head coach, Gautam Gambhir, India defeated New Zealand to claim the ICC Men's T20 World Cup title for the third time in history. The Men in Blue navigated a challenging month-long campaign with determination, celebrating their historic achievement after a memorable final. Throughout the tournament, the team not only secured important victories but also shattered multiple records, highlighting the collective effort and contributions of players across the squad.
India's Record-Breaking T20 WC Campaign
Here's a look at all the records that India and its players broke during the ICC T20 World Cup 2026:
1) Highest Total In T20 World Cup Final
The Men in Blue struck 255 runs against New Zealand at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad to register the highest total ever recorded in a T20 World Cup Final match.
2) Highest Opening Wicket Partnership In T20 World Cup Final
Abhishek Sharma had been faltering the entire tournament, but he came good in the ultimate showdown, smashing a half-century. While the southpaw remained at the crease, he registered a 98-run opening wicket stand with Sanju Samson, who went on to score 89 runs.
3) Fastest Fifty In T20 World Cup 2026
Speaking of Abhishek Sharma's half century, it was not only crucial for India, but also the fastest in this year's tournament. He had reached the mark in just 18 balls.
4) First Team To Hit 100+ Sixes In A T20 Series
The Men in Blue play aggressive cricket, and big hits are a big part of their game. They collectively hit 18 sixes in the final, but overall, crossed 100 sixes in this edition of the tournament.
5) First team to score consecutive 250+ in T20Is
The Indian batsmen smashed 250+ scores against England and then New Zealand in the T20 World Cup 2026 semi-final and final, respectively, to become the first team to do so in T20 International matches.
6) First To Win T20 World Cup As Player & Coach
India's head coach, Gautam Gambhir, also sealed a record to his name with his team's triumph. Back in 2007, he had won the T20 World Cup as a player, being the highest scorer in the final, and has now won the title as coach, being the first-ever to do so.
