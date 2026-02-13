Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
T20 World Cup 2026Web StoriesEventsIdeas of IndiaIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomePhoto GalleryIPLAbhishek Sharma’s Rise: Highest Score In Every IPL Season

Abhishek Sharma’s Rise: Highest Score In Every IPL Season

Abhishek Sharma is a fearless, explosive opener who burst onto the scene with Delhi Daredevils (now Delhi Capitals) in 2018 before exploding into form and fame with Sunrisers Hyderabad.

By : Suyash Sahay  | Updated at : 13 Feb 2026 04:03 PM (IST)
Abhishek Sharma is a fearless, explosive opener who burst onto the scene with Delhi Daredevils (now Delhi Capitals) in 2018 before exploding into form and fame with Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Abhishek Sharma is a fearless, explosive opener who burst onto the scene with Delhi Daredevils (now Delhi Capitals) in 2018 before exploding into form and fame with Sunrisers Hyderabad.

1/8
Abhishek Sharma debuted in the IPL for Delhi at just 17 years of age. An unbeaten 46 was his highest score of the 2018 season.
Abhishek Sharma debuted in the IPL for Delhi at just 17 years of age. An unbeaten 46 was his highest score of the 2018 season.
2/8
IPL 2019 was much forgettable for Abhishek as he was only able to muster 5 as his highest score of the season.
IPL 2019 was much forgettable for Abhishek as he was only able to muster 5 as his highest score of the season.
Published at : 13 Feb 2026 04:00 PM (IST)
Tags :
Sunrisers Hyderabad Abhishek Sharma Delhi Capitals IPL

Photo Gallery

View More
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Trending News

Advertisement
Join ABP Whatsapp
Join Telegram channel
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
PM Modi Hails Tarique Rahman After BNP’s Decisive Win In Bangladesh, Assures India's Support
PM Modi Hails Tarique Rahman After BNP’s Decisive Win In Bangladesh, Assures India's Support
World
Pak PM Sharif Congratulates Tarique Rahman On 'Resounding Victory' In Bangladesh Election
Pak PM Sharif Congratulates Tarique Rahman On 'Resounding Victory' In Bangladesh Election
Business
Why Did The US Stock Market Crash? AI Fears, Inflation Data Trigger $1 Trillion Selloff
Why Did The US Stock Market Crash? AI Fears, Inflation Data Trigger $1 Trillion Selloff
India
Will Jamaat’s Rise Recast India–Bangladesh Ties? Under BNP, New Strategic Pressures May Emerge
Will Jamaat’s Rise Recast India–Bangladesh Ties? Under BNP, New Strategic Pressures May Emerge
Advertisement
ABP Premium

Videos

Politics: Naseemuddin Siddiqui to Join Samajwadi Party on 15th February
Breaking News: Breaking: FSL Report Rules Out Poison in Sadhvi Prem Baisa’s Death
Tragedy in Patna: Girl Falls to Death at Phulwari Sharif Coaching Centre
Breaking News: Lucknow Hit-and-Run Driver Arrested After Killing 1, Injuring 5
Breaking News: Breaking: Devband Jail Video Sparks Fake Encounter Controversy in UP

Photo Gallery

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | India, US Interim Trade Pact Slips On Russian Oil
Opinion
Embed widget