Gautam Gambhir Responds To MS Dhoni’s ‘Coach Sahab Smile…’ Remark On Instagram

Gautam Gambhir Replies To MS Dhoni: India’s triumph in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 produced many memorable moments, both on and off the field. Among them was a light-hearted exchange between former captain MS Dhoni and India’s current head coach Gautam Gambhir, which quickly caught the attention of cricket fans. The interaction came after India’s emphatic victory over New Zealand national cricket team in the final held at the iconic Narendra Modi Stadium. As celebrations unfolded following the historic win, Dhoni’s message to Gambhir on social media added an emotional and slightly playful touch to the occasion.

Dhoni’s Message For Gambhir

Dhoni, who attended the T20 World Cup Final at the stadium, later took to Instagram to congratulate the Indian team, support staff, and fans around the world. In his post, the legendary wicketkeeper-batter also addressed Gambhir, who is celebrating his second ICC title as India’s head coach.

"History gets created at Ahmedabad,big congratulations to the team and support staff and to all the fans of Indian Cricket Team worldwide.such a pleasure to see all of u play.Coach Sahab smile looks great on u,intensity with smile is a killer combo, very well done.enjoy guys(BUMRAH ke baare mein kuch na likhoon tou hi acha hai. CHAMPION BOWLER)"

The message quickly went viral among cricket followers, many of whom appreciated the humorous tone and the acknowledgement of the team’s performance.

Gambhir Responds To Dhoni’s Comment

Gambhir did not take long to respond to his former captain’s message. Replying warmly, he acknowledged Dhoni’s presence and the significance of the moment after India lifted another global title.

"And what a reason to smile, great seeing you."

The friendly interaction between the two former teammates was widely noted by fans, especially considering the rumors and speculations that have surrounded their relationship over the years.

A Relationship Often Discussed By Fans

For a long time, cricket followers have debated the dynamic between MS Dhoni and Gautam Gambhir, particularly after latter's past remarks regarding the famous match-winning six hit by the former in the 2011 ICC Cricket World Cup Final against Sri Lanka national cricket team.

However, the relaxed tone of their recent exchange following India’s latest world title suggested a more cordial and friendly rapport between the two prominent figures of Indian cricket.