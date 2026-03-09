Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
IPL 2025Live ScoreSchedulesResults
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeSportsCricketWho Is Ishan Kishan’s ‘Mystery Girl’? Viral Photo From T20 World Cup 2026 Final Sparks Curiosity

Who Is Ishan Kishan’s ‘Mystery Girl’? Viral Photo From T20 World Cup 2026 Final Sparks Curiosity

A viral photo of Indian cricketer Ishan Kishan with a “mystery girl” during India’s T20 World Cup 2026 celebrations sparks curiosity. Here’s who she is.

By : Suyash Sahay | Updated at : 09 Mar 2026 05:27 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Ishani Kishan T20 World Cup Final Viral Photo: India created history by winning the T20 World Cup 2026, adding another proud milestone to the country’s cricket legacy. In the grand finale at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, the Men in Blue produced a dominant performance to defeat New Zealand by 96 runs and claim the title for the third time. After the emphatic victory, celebrations erupted on the field as players, support staff, and family members joined in to mark the historic triumph.

Amid the emotional scenes, one particular photograph featuring Indian wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan, who struck a brilliant half-century in the ultimate showdown, quickly caught the attention of fans online and soon went viral across social media platforms.

Viral Photo Raises Questions Among Fans

During the post-match celebrations, a picture surfaced showing Ishan Kishan standing closely with a young lady.

The image immediately sparked curiosity among cricket followers, with many wondering about the identity of the so-called "mystery girl".

As the photo circulated widely, fans began speculating online, trying to identify the woman seen celebrating alongside the Indian cricketer. Soon after, several reports suggested that the woman in the viral image was model Aditi Hundia, who has long been linked with Kishan.

Who is Aditi Hundia?

The woman seen in the viral picture is Aditi Hundia, a fashion model and entrepreneur who hails from Jaipur, Rajasthan. She gained recognition after finishing as a finalist in the Femina Miss India competition in 2017.

Her popularity grew further in 2018 when she won the Miss Diva Supranational title, bringing her into the spotlight in the fashion industry. Apart from modeling assignments, Hundia has also ventured into entrepreneurship and maintains a strong presence on social media.

Over the years, she has collaborated with several well-known brands and established herself within the fashion and lifestyle space.

Long-Standing Link With Ishan Kishan

Rumours surrounding a relationship between Ishan Kishan and Aditi Hundia have circulated for quite some time.

The model has frequently been spotted attending matches in which Kishan was playing, particularly during the IPL, where cameras occasionally captured her reactions from the stands.

Related Video

Pakistan In Turmoil: India Celebrates, Pakistan Reacts in Anger After Crushing Defeat

Frequently Asked Questions

Is there a known connection between Ishan Kishan and Aditi Hundia?

Yes, there have been ongoing rumors about a relationship between Ishan Kishan and Aditi Hundia. She has been seen attending his matches.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 09 Mar 2026 05:26 PM (IST)
Tags :
Ishan Kishan T20 World Cup IND Vs NZ T20 World Cup Final Aditi Hundia
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cricket
Who Is Ishan Kishan’s ‘Mystery Girl’? Viral Photo From T20 World Cup 2026 Final Sparks Curiosity
Who Is Ishan Kishan’s ‘Mystery Girl’? Viral Photo From T20 World Cup 2026 Final Sparks Curiosity
Cricket
Gautam Gambhir Responds To MS Dhoni’s ‘Coach Sahab Smile…’ Remark On Instagram
Gautam Gambhir Responds To MS Dhoni’s ‘Coach Sahab Smile…’ Remark On Instagram
Cricket
How Much Did India Earn After Winning ICC T20 World Cup 2026? Prize Money Breakdown
How Much Did India Earn After Winning ICC T20 World Cup 2026? Prize Money Breakdown
Cricket
All Records Broken In India's Historic T20 World Cup 2026 Triumph
All Records Broken In India's Historic T20 World Cup 2026 Triumph
Advertisement

Videos

Ground Report: War Impact in Israel as Reporter Travels via Jordan to Return to India
Breaking News: Iran Launches Missile and Drone Strikes on Gulf Nations After Mojtaba Khamenei’s Rise
Parliament Statement: India Calls for Dialogue as West Asia Conflict Escalates, Jaishankar Tells Lok Sabha
Middle East conflict: Missiles Bearing Mojtaba Khamenei’s Name Seen Amid Escalating Iran–Israel War
Breaking News: Patriot System Failure in Bahrain During Iranian Missile Attack Raises Alarm
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Dr Prosenjit Nath
Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
OPINION | India’s High Stakes In West Asia Demand Strategic Diplomacy
Opinion
Embed widget