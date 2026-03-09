Who Is Ishan Kishan’s ‘Mystery Girl’? Viral Photo From T20 World Cup 2026 Final Sparks Curiosity

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Ishani Kishan T20 World Cup Final Viral Photo: India created history by winning the T20 World Cup 2026, adding another proud milestone to the country’s cricket legacy. In the grand finale at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, the Men in Blue produced a dominant performance to defeat New Zealand by 96 runs and claim the title for the third time. After the emphatic victory, celebrations erupted on the field as players, support staff, and family members joined in to mark the historic triumph.

Amid the emotional scenes, one particular photograph featuring Indian wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan, who struck a brilliant half-century in the ultimate showdown, quickly caught the attention of fans online and soon went viral across social media platforms.

Viral Photo Raises Questions Among Fans

During the post-match celebrations, a picture surfaced showing Ishan Kishan standing closely with a young lady.

The image immediately sparked curiosity among cricket followers, with many wondering about the identity of the so-called "mystery girl".

As the photo circulated widely, fans began speculating online, trying to identify the woman seen celebrating alongside the Indian cricketer. Soon after, several reports suggested that the woman in the viral image was model Aditi Hundia, who has long been linked with Kishan.

Who is Aditi Hundia?

The woman seen in the viral picture is Aditi Hundia, a fashion model and entrepreneur who hails from Jaipur, Rajasthan. She gained recognition after finishing as a finalist in the Femina Miss India competition in 2017.

Her popularity grew further in 2018 when she won the Miss Diva Supranational title, bringing her into the spotlight in the fashion industry. Apart from modeling assignments, Hundia has also ventured into entrepreneurship and maintains a strong presence on social media.

Over the years, she has collaborated with several well-known brands and established herself within the fashion and lifestyle space.

Long-Standing Link With Ishan Kishan

Rumours surrounding a relationship between Ishan Kishan and Aditi Hundia have circulated for quite some time.

The model has frequently been spotted attending matches in which Kishan was playing, particularly during the IPL, where cameras occasionally captured her reactions from the stands.