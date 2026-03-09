How Much Did India Earn After Winning ICC T20 World Cup 2026? Prize Money Breakdown

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





India T20 World Cup Prize Money: India delivered a commanding performance to defeat New Zealand by 96 runs in the final of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026, sealing a historic triumph at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Under the captaincy of Suryakumar Yadav, the side lifted the T20 World Cup trophy for the third time. The victory carried additional significance. India successfully defended the title after winning the previous edition and also became the first team to claim the T20 World Cup on home soil.

Along with the prestigious trophy, the champions walked away with a substantial share of the tournament’s record-breaking prize pool.

India’s T20 World Cup Winning Prize Money

As champions of the tournament, India secured $3 million in prize money, which is approximately Rs 27.5 crore.

The prize amount is initially awarded to the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), which subsequently distributes the funds among the players and support staff.

The distribution typically includes performance bonuses, match fees, and other incentives for the members of the squad who contributed to the victorious campaign.

Runner-Up New Zealand Also Earns Big

Although New Zealand fell short in the final, the team still received a significant financial reward for finishing as runners-up. The side was awarded $1.6 million, which is around Rs 14.7 crore.

Their consistent performance throughout the tournament ensured they walked away with one of the largest prize shares after the champions.

Rewards for Semi-Finalists

The two teams that reached the semi-finals but failed to progress further, England and South Africa, were also compensated handsomely. Both sides earned $790,000 each, which equals approximately Rs 7.24 crore.

This payout recognized their strong runs in the competition and their place among the top four teams of the tournament.

Super 8 Teams Receive Financial Boost

Teams that advanced to the Super 8 stage also received notable prize money.

Zimbabwe, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, and the West Indies were each awarded $380,000, which converts to roughly Rs 3.48 crore.

Participation Rewards For Group Stage Teams

Even teams that were eliminated during the group stage were not left empty-handed. In an effort to encourage participation and growth of the sport, the ICC awarded $250,000, about Rs 2.3 crore, to each of the following teams: Afghanistan, Australia, Canada, Ireland, Italy, Namibia, Nepal, the Netherlands, Oman, Scotland, the UAE, and the United States.

With record prize money and a memorable final, the T20 World Cup 2026 not only delivered thrilling cricket but also rewarded teams generously for their efforts on the global stage.