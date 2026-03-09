Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
How Much Did India Earn After Winning ICC T20 World Cup 2026? Prize Money Breakdown

India not only lifted the ICC T20 World Cup trophy after defeating New Zealand in the Ahmedabad final, but also secured a substantial prize payout.

By : Suyash Sahay | Updated at : 09 Mar 2026 04:08 PM (IST)



India T20 World Cup Prize Money: India delivered a commanding performance to defeat New Zealand by 96 runs in the final of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026, sealing a historic triumph at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Under the captaincy of Suryakumar Yadav, the side lifted the T20 World Cup trophy for the third time. The victory carried additional significance. India successfully defended the title after winning the previous edition and also became the first team to claim the T20 World Cup on home soil.

Along with the prestigious trophy, the champions walked away with a substantial share of the tournament’s record-breaking prize pool.

India’s T20 World Cup Winning Prize Money

As champions of the tournament, India secured $3 million in prize money, which is approximately Rs 27.5 crore.

The prize amount is initially awarded to the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), which subsequently distributes the funds among the players and support staff.

The distribution typically includes performance bonuses, match fees, and other incentives for the members of the squad who contributed to the victorious campaign.

Runner-Up New Zealand Also Earns Big

Although New Zealand fell short in the final, the team still received a significant financial reward for finishing as runners-up. The side was awarded $1.6 million, which is around Rs 14.7 crore.

Their consistent performance throughout the tournament ensured they walked away with one of the largest prize shares after the champions.

Rewards for Semi-Finalists

The two teams that reached the semi-finals but failed to progress further, England and South Africa, were also compensated handsomely. Both sides earned $790,000 each, which equals approximately Rs 7.24 crore.

This payout recognized their strong runs in the competition and their place among the top four teams of the tournament.

Super 8 Teams Receive Financial Boost

Teams that advanced to the Super 8 stage also received notable prize money.

Zimbabwe, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, and the West Indies were each awarded $380,000, which converts to roughly Rs 3.48 crore.

Participation Rewards For Group Stage Teams

Even teams that were eliminated during the group stage were not left empty-handed. In an effort to encourage participation and growth of the sport, the ICC awarded $250,000, about Rs 2.3 crore, to each of the following teams: Afghanistan, Australia, Canada, Ireland, Italy, Namibia, Nepal, the Netherlands, Oman, Scotland, the UAE, and the United States.

With record prize money and a memorable final, the T20 World Cup 2026 not only delivered thrilling cricket but also rewarded teams generously for their efforts on the global stage.

Frequently Asked Questions

How much prize money did India win for winning the T20 World Cup 2026?

As champions, India secured $3 million, which is approximately Rs 27.5 crore. This amount is awarded to the BCCI and then distributed to the players and support staff.

What did New Zealand receive for being the runner-up in the T20 World Cup 2026?

New Zealand, as the runner-up, was awarded $1.6 million, equivalent to around Rs 14.7 crore, for their performance in the tournament.

How much did the semi-finalist teams receive in the T20 World Cup 2026?

The semi-finalist teams, England and South Africa, each earned $790,000, which is approximately Rs 7.24 crore, for reaching that stage.

What prize money did teams that reached the Super 8 stage get?

Teams that advanced to the Super 8 stage, including Zimbabwe, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, and the West Indies, each received $380,000 (roughly Rs 3.48 crore).

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 09 Mar 2026 04:08 PM (IST)
Tags :
India Vs New Zealand T20 World Cup T20 World Cup Prize Money IND Vs NZ
