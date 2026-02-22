Players With Most Runs And Most Wickets In India vs South Africa Super 8 Opener

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







As of the conclusion of clash between India and South Africa on February 22, South Africa defeated India by 76 runs with 7 balls to spare,

The Super 8 clash at the Narendra Modi Stadium was a tale of two halves. While South Africa’s middle-order power steered them to a massive total, India’s bowling spearheads continued their record-breaking run. Here is a breakdown of the top individual performances from tonight's game.

Top Run-Scorers In India vs South Africa Super 8 Match

After a shaky start that saw the top order back in the hut for just 20 runs, South Africa’s middle order took charge.

David Miller (South Africa): 63 runs (35 balls) The veteran left-hander was the architect of the Proteas' comeback. Striking at a rate of 180, Miller smashed 7 fours and 3 sixes, anchoring the innings and ensuring South Africa reached a winning total.

Dewald Brevis (South Africa): 45 runs (29 balls) Known as "Baby AB," Brevis lived up to his reputation by taking on the Indian spinners. His aggressive knock provided the perfect support to Miller, helping the duo stitch together a 97-run partnership.

Tristan Stubbs (South Africa): 44 runs (24 balls)* Stubbs provided the finishing touch that proved to be the difference. By taking 20 runs off the final over, he pushed the target out of India’s comfortable reach.

Shivam Dube (India): 42 runs (37 balls) In a struggling Indian chase, Dube was the lone resistor. While the top order collapsed around him, he managed to strike 3 sixes, though the climbing required rate eventually proved too much to handle.

Top Wicket-Takers In India vs South Africa Match

On a night where the bowlers faced significant pressure during the middle overs, a few individual spells stood out for their discipline and impact.

Marco Jansen (South Africa): 4 wickets (4/22) Jansen was the destroyer-in-chief for South Africa. He utilized his height and pace to dismantle India's top order early and returned in the death overs to polish off the tail, finishing with his best figures of the tournament.

Jasprit Bumrah (India): 3 wickets (3/15) Despite being on the losing side, Bumrah achieved a legendary milestone. With his three wickets tonight, he officially became the highest wicket-taker for India in T20 World Cup history, surpassing R. Ashwin. He finished his four overs with an incredible economy of 3.75.

Keshav Maharaj (South Africa): 3 wickets (3/24) The left-arm spinner broke the back of India’s middle order. By dismissing key batters like Hardik Pandya and Rinku Singh, Maharaj ensured there was no late-innings miracle for the Men in Blue.

Arshdeep Singh (India): 2 wickets (2/28) Arshdeep provided the early breakthroughs India needed, removing the South African openers in a clinical first spell, though the later onslaught by Miller and Brevis shifted the momentum.

Super 8 Group 1: India at the Bottom After Heavy Loss

In Group 1, South Africa’s clinical performance in Ahmedabad has propelled them to the top of the table. India, despite a strong showing in the group stages, starts the Super 8s at the bottom following their opening defeat.

Position Team Played Won Lost Points NRR 1 South Africa 1 1 0 2 +3.456 2 West Indies 0 0 0 0 — 3 Zimbabwe 0 0 0 0 — 4 India 1 0 1 0 -3.456

Super 8 Group 2: England Dominates Early

In Group 2, England secured a massive victory over co-hosts Sri Lanka to claim the top spot. The opening match of this group between Pakistan and New Zealand was abandoned due to rain, leaving both teams with a point each.

Position Team Played Won Lost NR Points NRR 1 England 1 1 0 0 2 +2.550 2 Pakistan 1 0 0 1 1 0.000 3 New Zealand 1 0 0 1 1 0.000 4 Sri Lanka 1 0 1 0 0 -2.550

Qualification Scenario: The "2-Win" Benchmark

Under the ICC Super 8 format, the top two teams from each group will advance to the semi-finals on March 4 and 5.

India's Path: Following tonight's loss, India must win their remaining two fixtures against Zimbabwe (Feb 26) and the West Indies (Mar 1) to reach 4 points and stay in contention.

Tie-Breakers: If teams finish level on points, the Net Run Rate (NRR) will be the primary tie-breaker, followed by the head-to-head result.

Upcoming Key Fixtures

Feb 23: West Indies vs Zimbabwe (Mumbai)

Feb 24: England vs Pakistan (Pallekele)

Feb 25: Sri Lanka vs New Zealand (Colombo)