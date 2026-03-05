PCB Revamps Selection Committee With Two Ex-Captains After T20 World Cup Debacle

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





PCB Selection Committee Overhaul: Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has moved swiftly to restructure its men’s national selection committee following the Pakistan cricket team’s disappointing campaign at the ICC T20 World Cup 2026. In a notable shake-up, the board has brought in two former Pakistan captains, Misbah-ul-Haq and Sarfaraz Ahmed, to strengthen the panel responsible for squad decisions. The development comes shortly after former international umpire Aleem Dar stepped down from his role as selector, reportedly due to disagreements over team selections during the tournament.

Aleem Dar Steps Down After Selection Dispute

A report by GeoSuper suggests that differences of opinion within the selection group played a significant role in Aleem Dar’s resignation. He had reportedly disagreed with fellow selectors Aaqib Javed and Asad Shafiq regarding certain squad decisions.

Dar believed that senior players Babar Azam and Shadab Khan should not have been included in the World Cup squad. He also reportedly felt that Mohammad Rizwan deserved to be the team’s primary wicketkeeper instead of Usman Khan.

According to a report from GeoSuper, Dar and Aaqib Javed struggled to find common ground during the selection process. Aaqib, in contrast, supported the views of Pakistan’s head coach Mike Hesson, who backed the inclusion of both Babar and Shadab in the squad.

Hesson reportedly believed that Babar Azam’s batting would be crucial in spin-friendly conditions expected in Sri Lanka during the tournament. The coach also showed faith in Shadab Khan, a player he had previously worked with at Islamabad United in the Pakistan Super League.

These differing viewpoints ultimately contributed to the friction within the selection committee, culminating in Dar’s exit.

PCB Brings In Experienced Hands

Dar’s tenure as selector turned out to be brief. He had been appointed to the position in October but stepped down just days ago after less than a year in the role.

The PCB wasted little time in filling the gap, appointing Misbah-ul-Haq and Sarfaraz Ahmed to the committee. Misbah brings extensive experience to the role, having previously served as Pakistan’s head coach and chief selector. He has also been part of the PCB’s cricket technical committee in the past.

Sarfaraz Ahmed, meanwhile, has been working closely with emerging talent. Since November 2025, he has been mentoring the Pakistan Shaheens and the national Under-19 side.