PCB Revamps Selection Committee With Two Ex-Captains After T20 World Cup Debacle

PCB Revamps Selection Committee With Two Ex-Captains After T20 World Cup Debacle

PCB has reshaped its selection committee after Pakistan's T20 World Cup exit, adding two very experienced former captains following Aleem Dar’s resignation.

By : Suyash Sahay | Updated at : 05 Mar 2026 06:00 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

PCB Selection Committee Overhaul: Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has moved swiftly to restructure its men’s national selection committee following the Pakistan cricket team’s disappointing campaign at the ICC T20 World Cup 2026. In a notable shake-up, the board has brought in two former Pakistan captains, Misbah-ul-Haq and Sarfaraz Ahmed, to strengthen the panel responsible for squad decisions. The development comes shortly after former international umpire Aleem Dar stepped down from his role as selector, reportedly due to disagreements over team selections during the tournament.

Aleem Dar Steps Down After Selection Dispute

A report by GeoSuper suggests that differences of opinion within the selection group played a significant role in Aleem Dar’s resignation. He had reportedly disagreed with fellow selectors Aaqib Javed and Asad Shafiq regarding certain squad decisions.

Dar believed that senior players Babar Azam and Shadab Khan should not have been included in the World Cup squad. He also reportedly felt that Mohammad Rizwan deserved to be the team’s primary wicketkeeper instead of Usman Khan.

According to a report from GeoSuper, Dar and Aaqib Javed struggled to find common ground during the selection process. Aaqib, in contrast, supported the views of Pakistan’s head coach Mike Hesson, who backed the inclusion of both Babar and Shadab in the squad.

Hesson reportedly believed that Babar Azam’s batting would be crucial in spin-friendly conditions expected in Sri Lanka during the tournament. The coach also showed faith in Shadab Khan, a player he had previously worked with at Islamabad United in the Pakistan Super League.

These differing viewpoints ultimately contributed to the friction within the selection committee, culminating in Dar’s exit.

PCB Brings In Experienced Hands

Dar’s tenure as selector turned out to be brief. He had been appointed to the position in October but stepped down just days ago after less than a year in the role.

The PCB wasted little time in filling the gap, appointing Misbah-ul-Haq and Sarfaraz Ahmed to the committee. Misbah brings extensive experience to the role, having previously served as Pakistan’s head coach and chief selector. He has also been part of the PCB’s cricket technical committee in the past.

Sarfaraz Ahmed, meanwhile, has been working closely with emerging talent. Since November 2025, he has been mentoring the Pakistan Shaheens and the national Under-19 side.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why has the PCB restructured its men's national selection committee?

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has overhauled its men's national selection committee following the team's disappointing performance in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026.

Who has joined the PCB's selection committee?

Former Pakistan captains Misbah-ul-Haq and Sarfaraz Ahmed have been appointed to strengthen the men's national selection committee.

Why did Aleem Dar step down as a selector?

Aleem Dar resigned from his role as selector due to disagreements with fellow selectors over squad decisions for the T20 World Cup.

What were Aleem Dar's specific selection disagreements?

Dar reportedly believed Babar Azam and Shadab Khan shouldn't be in the World Cup squad and that Mohammad Rizwan should be the primary wicketkeeper.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 05 Mar 2026 06:00 PM (IST)
Tags :
T20 World Cup PCB Pakistan
