The "panic" among Indian fans regarding the Narendra Modi Stadium as the venue for the T20 World Cup 2026 final (scheduled for Sunday, March 8) stems from superstitions.

The "Ahmedabad Curse" (Superstition)

Many fans are haunted by "ghosts of 2023." The last major ICC final held at this venue was the 2023 ODI World Cup final, where a previously undefeated India lost to Australia in front of 1.3 lakh spectators. This has led to a social media narrative of the stadium being an "unlucky" ground for the Men in Blue in high-pressure knockouts.

While the "Ahmedabad Curse" might sound like social media drama, the statistical reality for India at Narendra Modi Stadium (formerly Motera) in ICC events is a mixed bag that fuels fan anxiety.

The primary reason for the panic is that India’s invincible streaks have a habit of ending at this specific venue.

India's ICC Record at Narendra Modi Stadium (Post-Renovation)

Oct 14, 2023 - ODI World Cup: India vs Pakistan - India won by 7 wickets - India’s 8th straight World Cup win over Pakistan

Nov 19, 2023 - ODI World Cup Final: India vs Australia - India lost by 6 wickets - Ended India’s 10-match winning streak in the tournament

Feb 18, 2026 - T20 World Cup: India vs Netherlands - India won by 17 runs - A tense win against a lower-ranked opponent

Feb 22, 2026 - T20 World Cup: India vs South Africa - India lost by 76 runs - Brought an end to India’s 12-match winning run in T20 World Cups

Stats Stress Out Fans

Just like in the 2023 ODI World Cup, India entered 2026 T20 World Cup Super 8s with a massive winning streak (12 matches). On February 22, 2026, that streak was brutally snapped at this very stadium by South Africa, who bundled India out for just 111 runs.

A "Home" Disadvantage?

If India wins IND vs ENG semifinal tonight, they return to the scene of their 2023 and 2026 heartbreaks for the Final on March 8. Despite being the world's largest stadium, India’s win percentage in knockout or high-stakes ICC games here is currently 0% (having lost the only one played so far).