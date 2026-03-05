Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
India vs England FREE Live Streaming: How To Watch T20 World Cup 2026 Semi-Final Live On TV And Mobile

India vs England FREE Live Streaming: How To Watch T20 World Cup 2026 Semi-Final Live On TV And Mobile

Catch the India vs England T20 World Cup 2026 semi-final live from Wankhede. Find out how to watch the free live telecast on DD Sports and live streaming on the JioHotstar app today at 7:00 PM IST.

By : Prateek Thakur | Updated at : 05 Mar 2026 06:01 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

India is all set to face England in the second semi-final of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026. With a ticket to the Ahmedabad final against New Zealand on the line, tonight’s clash is a battle for continental supremacy. After recovering from an early setback against South Africa, Suryakumar Yadav and his men have found their rhythm, dismantling Zimbabwe and edging out the West Indies in a nail-biting encounter to reach the final four. Meanwhile, Harry Brook’s England arrives with the momentum of a flawless Super Eight campaign, having won three consecutive matches to assert their dominance.

Journey To The Wankhede Semi-Final

India’s journey to the semi-final has been a testament to their resilience. Following a heavy 76-run defeat to the Proteas, the Men in Blue secured a dominant 72-run victory over Zimbabwe. Their qualification was sealed with a dramatic five-wicket win against the West Indies in Kolkata.

England, conversely, has been the form team of the second stage, navigating their group with clinical efficiency to set up this blockbuster rematch of the 2022 and 2024 semi-finals.

Where to Watch India vs England Live for Free

Fans across the country can catch every ball of India vs England T20 World Cup semifinal encounter across multiple platforms. In a major win for accessibility, IND vs ENG semifinal match will be available for free telecast on the DD Sports network for terrestrial viewers. Cable and satellite users can tune into the Star Sports Network, which will provide comprehensive coverage of IND vs ENG semifinal clash in English, Hindi, and several regional languages.

Live Streaming Details: JioHotstar and Digital Access

For those on the move, the JioHotstar app and website will be the exclusive digital home for the T20 World Cup semi-final. The platform offers high-definition streaming with interactive features, ensuring fans don't miss a moment of the action from the Wankhede. Whether you are watching on a smartphone, tablet, or smart TV, the digital broadcast will begin with the pre-match show at 6:00 PM IST.

T20 World Cup 2026 Semi-Final: Frequently Asked Questions

When is the India vs England T20 World Cup semi-final taking place?
The India vs England semi-final is scheduled for Thursday, March 5, 2026.

Where can I watch India vs England live streaming for free?
While the mobile stream on the JioHotstar app typically requires a subscription for HD, the live telecast is available for free on the DD Sports channel for viewers using DD Free Dish.

What time does the India vs England match start in IST?
The match kicks off at 7:00 PM IST, with the crucial toss happening at 6:30 PM IST.

Which stadium is hosting the India vs England 2026 semi-final?
The match will be held at the historic Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, famous for its high-scoring nature and electric atmosphere.

Who will the winner of India vs England play in the T20 World Cup final?
The winner will travel to the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad to face New Zealand on Sunday, March 8.

 

Related Video

Pakistan In Turmoil: India Celebrates, Pakistan Reacts in Anger After Crushing Defeat

About the author Prateek Thakur

Prateek Thakur is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, reporting on major sporting events while spotlighting the human stories of athletes that matter.

You can reach out to him at prateekt@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 05 Mar 2026 05:55 PM (IST)
Tags :
IND Vs ENG Live T20 World Cup 2026 IND VS ENG T20 World Cup 2026 Semi-finals
