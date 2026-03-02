T20 World Cup 2026 Semi-Finals: Full Schedule, Match-Ups & Dates Confirmed

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeSportsCricketT20 World Cup 2026 Semi-Finals: Full Schedule, Match-Ups & Dates Confirmed

Check out everything you need to know about the upcoming action-packed ICC T20 World Cup 2026 semi-finals featuring India, England, South Africa, and New Zealand.

By : Suyash Sahay | Updated at : 02 Mar 2026 11:25 AM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

T20 World Cup Semi-Finals Full Schedule: The ICC T20 World Cup 2026 has reached its business end with only four out of the participating 20 teams remaining. India, England, South Africa, and New Zealand have made it to the semi-finals and will be eyeing a spot in the final to compete for the coveted trophy this Sunday, that is March 8. Needless to say, fans would be exicted to know about which teams will be facing against each other and exactly when so as to not miss out on any of the action.

For those interested, here is the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 semi-finals full schedule.

T20 World Cup Semi-Finals Match-Ups

Here are match-ups for the two T20 World Cup semi-finals:

T20 WC Semi-Final 1: South Africa vs New Zealand

T20 WC Semi-Final 2: India vs England

The first match will be played at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata, where India just defeated West Indies to reach the knockouts.

The second semi-final, featuring the Men in Blue, led by Suryakumar Yadav, will be played in Mumbai, at the iconic Wankhede Stadium, where they beat USA in their tournament opener.

T20 World Cup Semi-Finals Match Dates

Here are details about when to watch both T20 World Cup semi-finals:

T20 WC Semi-Final 1: South Africa vs New Zealand - March 4, 2026

T20 WC Semi-Final 2: India vs England - March 5, 2026

Both matches are scheduled to kick off at 7:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Therefore, as per regular pre-match customs, the coin toss should be conducted around 6:30 PM IST.

How To Watch T20 World Cup Semi-Finals?

Fans who won't be in attendance can watch both ICC T20 World Cup semi-finals online. JioHotstar will live stream India vs England, as well as South Africa vs New Zealand matches on the respective dates.

As for television, Star Sports Network TV channels will broadcast the matches live.

Frequently Asked Questions

How can I watch the T20 World Cup 2026 semi-finals?

You can watch the matches live online on JioHotstar. For television broadcast, tune into Star Sports Network channels.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 02 Mar 2026 11:25 AM (IST)
Tags :
T20 World Cup T20 World Cup Semifinals South Africa Vs New Zealand INDIA VS ENGLAND
