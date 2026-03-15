RCB Pacer Yash Dayal Marries Content Creator Shweta Pundir In Private Ceremony

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Yash Dayal Wedding: Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) speedster Yash Dayal has tied the knot with popular content creator Shweta Pundir. The wedding, which took place in Noida, Uttar Pradesh, was a private affair kept away from the media glare until reports surfaced on Sunday. The news comes as a pleasant surprise for fans as Dayal prepares to lead the RCB pace attack in the upcoming IPL 2026 season.

The Noida Wedding

The ceremony reportedly took place on February 4, 2026, attended exclusively by close family members and relatives. While the couple has refrained from making a formal announcement on their social media handles, Shweta Pundir gave fans a glimpse into their special day by sharing a short video reel on Instagram.

Shweta is a well-known social media influencer and vlogger based in Delhi, with a following of over 587k. Beyond her viral content, she has professional ties to the sporting world, having served as a broadcaster for the Intercontinental Legends League.

From Title Wins to National Call-ups

Yash Dayal has established himself as a premier left-arm pacer in Indian cricket. His journey to the top began with the Gujarat Titans (GT) in 2022, where he was a member of the squad that secured the trophy in their debut season.

His move to Royal Challengers Bengaluru in 2024 proved to be equally successful, as he played a part in the franchise’s historic maiden IPL title win last year. Dayal’s consistency has not only earned him a retention spot for the 2026 season but also a maiden call-up to the Indian Test squad for the series against Bangladesh, though he is still awaiting his international debut.

Legal Matters and IPL 2026 preparations

Off the field, Dayal has been navigating legal challenges. In January 2026, the Rajasthan High Court granted him anticipatory bail regarding specific allegations, following a previous rejection by a lower court. While the legal process remains ongoing, Dayal’s focus remains firmly on his professional commitments.

The pacer is expected to be a pillar of RCB’s title defense. The team will kick off their IPL 2026 campaign at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) on March 28. With his personal life reaching a new milestone, RCB supporters are eager to see Dayal bring that positive energy to the opening match in Bengaluru.