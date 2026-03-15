Akshay Kumar Asks Abhishek Sharma For Autograph; Here's What Abhishek Gifted - WATCH

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Indian opener Abhishek Sharma stunned superstar Akshay Kumar by gifting him the very bat he used to dismantle New Zealand in the T20 World Cup 2026 final. The exchange took place during the India Today Conclave, just days after the Men in Blue secured a record-breaking third T20 World Cup title. When Akshay Kumar requested an autograph, Abhishek went a step further, offering his match-used willow as a token of respect.

A Special Gift For Akshay Kumar

During an engaging session at the Taj Palace, Akshay Kumar, a confessed cricket fanatic and former school player, asked Abhishek Sharma to sign a bat he could take home. In a heartwarming response, Abhishek promised to deliver the specific piece of timber that powered his match-winning 18-ball fifty in the final.

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🚨 AKSHAY KUMAR ASKS ABHISHEK SHARMA FOR AN AUTOGRAPH 🚨



Akshay Kumar🎙️: Akshay has a request. He wants Abhishek to sign on it so he can take it home.



Abhishek Sharma🎙️: I think I'll give him my bat only, the one I played for the World Cup with. 🤯pic.twitter.com/HriHDjrxFy — Sam (@Cricsam01) March 15, 2026

"I think I'll give him my bat only, the one I played for the World Cup with," Abhishek said at India Today Conclave, prompting a hug from the actor and loud cheers from the audience.

"Fire and Fire": The Samson-Abhishek Synergy

Sharing the stage with his opening partner Sanju Samson, the duo opened up about their record-breaking 98-run partnership at the Narendra Modi Stadium. Samson, who finished the tournament as India’s leading run-getter with 321 runs, dismissed the idea of them being a "Fire and Ice" combination.

"We are not ice and fire, we are fire and fire. Sometimes he fires, sometimes I do... we have a Kerala-Punjabi friendship in the middle. He asks me, 'How is the ball coming?' I tell him that the ball is coming normally, and hit it for a six. It is really simple with him." — Sanju Samson via India Today.

Samson also jokingly revealed that the team used to be "jealous" of the deafening cheers for Abhishek early in his career, before praising the youngster's bravery and composure in the final after a lean start to the tournament.

World Cup Final Performance

The partnership laid the foundation for India’s monumental 255/5—the highest score in T20 World Cup final history.

Abhishek Sharma: 52 off 21 balls (Tournament's fastest team fifty)

Sanju Samson: 89 off 46 balls

Result: India defeated New Zealand by 96 runs to become the first team to successfully defend the trophy on home soil.