Abhishek Sharma gifted Akshay Kumar the bat he used to play in the T20 World Cup 2026 final. This was a special gesture after Akshay requested an autograph.
Akshay Kumar Asks Abhishek Sharma For Autograph; Here's What Abhishek Gifted - WATCH
Abhishek Sharma gifted his T20 World Cup 2026 final bat to Akshay Kumar. Opening partner Sanju Samson described their match-winning chemistry as "Fire and Fire."
Indian opener Abhishek Sharma stunned superstar Akshay Kumar by gifting him the very bat he used to dismantle New Zealand in the T20 World Cup 2026 final. The exchange took place during the India Today Conclave, just days after the Men in Blue secured a record-breaking third T20 World Cup title. When Akshay Kumar requested an autograph, Abhishek went a step further, offering his match-used willow as a token of respect.
A Special Gift For Akshay Kumar
During an engaging session at the Taj Palace, Akshay Kumar, a confessed cricket fanatic and former school player, asked Abhishek Sharma to sign a bat he could take home. In a heartwarming response, Abhishek promised to deliver the specific piece of timber that powered his match-winning 18-ball fifty in the final.
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🚨 AKSHAY KUMAR ASKS ABHISHEK SHARMA FOR AN AUTOGRAPH 🚨— Sam (@Cricsam01) March 15, 2026
Akshay Kumar🎙️: Akshay has a request. He wants Abhishek to sign on it so he can take it home.
Abhishek Sharma🎙️: I think I'll give him my bat only, the one I played for the World Cup with. 🤯pic.twitter.com/HriHDjrxFy
"I think I'll give him my bat only, the one I played for the World Cup with," Abhishek said at India Today Conclave, prompting a hug from the actor and loud cheers from the audience.
"Fire and Fire": The Samson-Abhishek Synergy
Sharing the stage with his opening partner Sanju Samson, the duo opened up about their record-breaking 98-run partnership at the Narendra Modi Stadium. Samson, who finished the tournament as India’s leading run-getter with 321 runs, dismissed the idea of them being a "Fire and Ice" combination.
"We are not ice and fire, we are fire and fire. Sometimes he fires, sometimes I do... we have a Kerala-Punjabi friendship in the middle. He asks me, 'How is the ball coming?' I tell him that the ball is coming normally, and hit it for a six. It is really simple with him." — Sanju Samson via India Today.
Samson also jokingly revealed that the team used to be "jealous" of the deafening cheers for Abhishek early in his career, before praising the youngster's bravery and composure in the final after a lean start to the tournament.
World Cup Final Performance
The partnership laid the foundation for India’s monumental 255/5—the highest score in T20 World Cup final history.
Abhishek Sharma: 52 off 21 balls (Tournament's fastest team fifty)
Sanju Samson: 89 off 46 balls
Result: India defeated New Zealand by 96 runs to become the first team to successfully defend the trophy on home soil.
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Frequently Asked Questions
What did Abhishek Sharma gift Akshay Kumar?
What was Abhishek Sharma's contribution in the T20 World Cup 2026 final?
Abhishek Sharma scored a match-winning 52 off 21 balls, which was the tournament's fastest team fifty. This set the foundation for India's high score.
What did Sanju Samson say about his partnership with Abhishek Sharma?
Sanju Samson described their partnership as 'fire and fire,' not 'ice and fire.' He explained they have a simple understanding where one player sets up the other to hit big shots.
What was the result of the T20 World Cup 2026 final?
India defeated New Zealand by 96 runs in the T20 World Cup 2026 final. This victory made India the first team to successfully defend the trophy on home soil.