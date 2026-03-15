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IPL 2026 Full Schedule: The wait for the complete IPL 2026 schedule is nearly over. Following the Election Commission of India’s announcement of assembly election dates for four states and one union territory on Sunday, the BCCI is now positioned to release the remaining fixtures for the season. Previously, the board had only confirmed the schedule for the initial 20 matches to avoid logistical conflicts in high-stakes regions like West Bengal and Tamil Nadu.

With the polling roadmap now clear, cricket fans can expect the second phase of the world’s biggest T20 league to be finalized within the coming days.

Election Dates Impacting IPL 2026 Venues

The primary hurdle for the BCCI was coordinating match security and logistics with the polling phases in states that house major stadiums like Eden Gardens (Kolkata) and MA Chidambaram Stadium (Chennai). The newly released election dates are as follows:

Assam: April 9, 2026 (Counting: May 4, 2026)

Kerala: April 9, 2026 (Counting: May 4, 2026)

Puducherry: April 9, 2026 (Counting: May 4, 2026)

Tamil Nadu: April 23, 2026 (Counting: May 4, 2026)

West Bengal: Two phases on April 23 and April 29, 2026 (Counting: May 4, 2026)

By identifying these windows, the BCCI can now strategically pivot fixtures to other venues during active polling days to ensure smooth tournament operations without compromising public safety or the democratic process.

IPL 2026 Opening Match and Venue Status

As per the existing phase one schedule, the IPL 2026 season opener is slated for March 28 at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, featuring a clash between defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH).

However, a minor point of uncertainty remains regarding the venue. Bengaluru’s M. Chinnaswamy Stadium is currently awaiting a final "green signal" from the relevant local authorities to host the matches. A formal announcement regarding the stadium’s clearance is expected to be made on March 16.

Elections Dates Likely to Impact CSK and KKR

Managing the movement of players, broadcast crews, and thousands of fans during a national election cycle is a massive undertaking. Now that the "coast is clear," the BCCI technical committee will likely prioritise scheduling home games for Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in late April to avoid the peak election periods in those cities.