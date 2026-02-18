Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
T20 World Cup 2026: India's Super 8 Group 1 Schedule Announced

T20 World Cup 2026: India's Super 8 Group 1 Schedule Announced

India produced a commanding performance in the group stage of the 2026 T20 World Cup, cruising into the Super 8 with a flawless record.

By : Shivam Sharma | Updated at : 18 Feb 2026 09:32 AM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

India Super 8 Schedule: Following the conclusion of T20 World Cup 2026 group stages - marked by Zimbabwe's qualification and Australia's shock exit - ICC has released the Super 8 fixtures for Group 1. India finds itself in a competitive pool alongside South Africa, West Indies, and Zimbabwe.

India will kick off their Super 8 campaign in a higg-stakes clash against South Africa at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Their journey continues with matches in Chennai and Kolkata as they aim for a spot in the semi-finals.

India's Super 8 Schedule T20 World Cup 2026 

February 22, 2026

Opponent: South Africa

Venue: Narendra Modi Stadium

Time (IST): 7:00 PM IST

February 26, 2026

Opponent: Zimbabwe

Venue: MA Chidambaram Stadium

Time (IST): 7:00 PM IST

March 1, 2026

Opponent: West Indies

Venue: Eden Gardens

Time (IST): 7:00 PM IST

Key Highlights:

Ahmedabad Opener: India begins its second-round journey at the world’s largest cricket stadium against a formidable Proteas side.

Australia Out: For the first time since 2009, Australia has failed to reach the second round of a T20 World Cup, following a washout in the Zimbabwe vs. Ireland game.

The Path Ahead: India must finish in the top two of Group 1 to secure a semi-final berth.

India's Path to T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8

India delivered a masterclass in the group stages of 2026 T20 World Cup, securing their spot in the Super 8 with an unblemished record. Under the leadership of Suryakumar Yadav, the team combined tactical discipline with individual brilliance to dominate Group A.

The campaign began in Mumbai with a hard-fought 29-run victory over the USA, where the captain himself anchored the innings with a vital 84. India then moved to Colombo, dismantling Namibia by 93 runs to solidify their position. However, the standout performance was the high-stakes clash against Pakistan.

On a challenging surface, Ishan Kishan’s explosive 77 propelled India to 175, a total the bowlers defended clinicaly to secure a 61-run win.

With three wins from three games, India topped the table before their final league match. They now enter the Super 8 stage in Group 1, carrying massive momentum into their upcoming encounters against South Africa, Zimbabwe, and the West Indies.

Frequently Asked Questions

When does India start their Super 8 campaign in the T20 World Cup 2026?

India will kick off their Super 8 campaign against South Africa on February 22, 2026, at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Who are India's opponents in the T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 stage?

India is in Group 1 and will face South Africa, Zimbabwe, and the West Indies in the Super 8 stage.

Where will India play their Super 8 matches?

India's Super 8 matches will be held in Ahmedabad, Chennai (MA Chidambaram Stadium), and Kolkata (Eden Gardens).

How did India perform in the group stages of the T20 World Cup 2026?

India had an unblemished record in the group stages, winning all their matches and topping their group to qualify for the Super 8.

About the author Shivam Sharma

Shivam Sharma is an Associate Producer at ABP Live English with seven years of experience in journalism. As a sports beat expert, he specialises in cricket and major sporting events, delivering accurate, engaging, and timely stories. His work combines strong editorial judgment with in-depth sports analysis for digital audiences.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to him at shivams@abpnetwork.com
Read
Published at : 18 Feb 2026 09:32 AM (IST)
Tags :
T20 World Cup T20 World Cup 2026 India Super 8 Schedule Super Schedule T20 World Cup
