T20 World Cup 2026: India's Super 8 Group 1 Schedule Announced

India Super 8 Schedule: Following the conclusion of T20 World Cup 2026 group stages - marked by Zimbabwe's qualification and Australia's shock exit - ICC has released the Super 8 fixtures for Group 1. India finds itself in a competitive pool alongside South Africa, West Indies, and Zimbabwe.

India will kick off their Super 8 campaign in a higg-stakes clash against South Africa at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Their journey continues with matches in Chennai and Kolkata as they aim for a spot in the semi-finals.

India's Super 8 Schedule T20 World Cup 2026

February 22, 2026

Opponent: South Africa

Venue: Narendra Modi Stadium

Time (IST): 7:00 PM IST

February 26, 2026

Opponent: Zimbabwe

Venue: MA Chidambaram Stadium

Time (IST): 7:00 PM IST

March 1, 2026

Opponent: West Indies

Venue: Eden Gardens

Time (IST): 7:00 PM IST

Key Highlights:

Ahmedabad Opener: India begins its second-round journey at the world’s largest cricket stadium against a formidable Proteas side.

Australia Out: For the first time since 2009, Australia has failed to reach the second round of a T20 World Cup, following a washout in the Zimbabwe vs. Ireland game.

The Path Ahead: India must finish in the top two of Group 1 to secure a semi-final berth.

India's Path to T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8

India delivered a masterclass in the group stages of 2026 T20 World Cup, securing their spot in the Super 8 with an unblemished record. Under the leadership of Suryakumar Yadav, the team combined tactical discipline with individual brilliance to dominate Group A.

The campaign began in Mumbai with a hard-fought 29-run victory over the USA, where the captain himself anchored the innings with a vital 84. India then moved to Colombo, dismantling Namibia by 93 runs to solidify their position. However, the standout performance was the high-stakes clash against Pakistan.

On a challenging surface, Ishan Kishan’s explosive 77 propelled India to 175, a total the bowlers defended clinicaly to secure a 61-run win.

With three wins from three games, India topped the table before their final league match. They now enter the Super 8 stage in Group 1, carrying massive momentum into their upcoming encounters against South Africa, Zimbabwe, and the West Indies.