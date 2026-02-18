India will kick off their Super 8 campaign against South Africa on February 22, 2026, at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.
T20 World Cup 2026: India's Super 8 Group 1 Schedule Announced
India produced a commanding performance in the group stage of the 2026 T20 World Cup, cruising into the Super 8 with a flawless record.
India Super 8 Schedule: Following the conclusion of T20 World Cup 2026 group stages - marked by Zimbabwe's qualification and Australia's shock exit - ICC has released the Super 8 fixtures for Group 1. India finds itself in a competitive pool alongside South Africa, West Indies, and Zimbabwe.
India will kick off their Super 8 campaign in a higg-stakes clash against South Africa at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Their journey continues with matches in Chennai and Kolkata as they aim for a spot in the semi-finals.
India's Super 8 Schedule T20 World Cup 2026
February 22, 2026
Opponent: South Africa
Venue: Narendra Modi Stadium
Time (IST): 7:00 PM IST
February 26, 2026
Opponent: Zimbabwe
Venue: MA Chidambaram Stadium
Time (IST): 7:00 PM IST
March 1, 2026
Opponent: West Indies
Venue: Eden Gardens
Time (IST): 7:00 PM IST
Key Highlights:
Ahmedabad Opener: India begins its second-round journey at the world’s largest cricket stadium against a formidable Proteas side.
Australia Out: For the first time since 2009, Australia has failed to reach the second round of a T20 World Cup, following a washout in the Zimbabwe vs. Ireland game.
The Path Ahead: India must finish in the top two of Group 1 to secure a semi-final berth.
India's Path to T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8
India delivered a masterclass in the group stages of 2026 T20 World Cup, securing their spot in the Super 8 with an unblemished record. Under the leadership of Suryakumar Yadav, the team combined tactical discipline with individual brilliance to dominate Group A.
The campaign began in Mumbai with a hard-fought 29-run victory over the USA, where the captain himself anchored the innings with a vital 84. India then moved to Colombo, dismantling Namibia by 93 runs to solidify their position. However, the standout performance was the high-stakes clash against Pakistan.
On a challenging surface, Ishan Kishan’s explosive 77 propelled India to 175, a total the bowlers defended clinicaly to secure a 61-run win.
With three wins from three games, India topped the table before their final league match. They now enter the Super 8 stage in Group 1, carrying massive momentum into their upcoming encounters against South Africa, Zimbabwe, and the West Indies.
