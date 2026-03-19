US Slaps $15,000 Visa Bond On 50 Countries: Full List Inside

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The United States has introduced a new visa bond requirement for citizens of 50 countries, effective April 2, 2026. The US State Department announced on Wednesday (March 18, 2026) that applicants will need to deposit a $15,000 bond to obtain B1 (business) and B2 (tourist) visas.

The bond will be refunded if visa holders comply with all conditions, return to their home country on time, or choose not to travel.

Aim: Curb Visa Overstays

The Trump administration said the measure is aimed at reducing illegal visa overstays.

According to US officials, around 1,000 foreigners have been issued visas under this programme so far, with 97% returning to their countries within the stipulated time.

In contrast, more than 44,000 individuals from the 50 countries covered under the programme overstayed their visas during the final year of the previous administration.

12 New Countries Added To The List

From April 2, 12 additional countries will be brought under the policy, Cambodia, Ethiopia, Georgia, Grenada, Lesotho, Mauritius, Mongolia, Mozambique, Nicaragua, Papua New Guinea, Seychelles, and Tunisia.

These will join 38 countries already covered under the rule, including Algeria, Angola, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Nepal, Nigeria, Senegal, Tanzania, Uganda, Zambia, and Zimbabwe.

India and Pakistan are not part of the list.

Refund Clause And Scope Of Policy

The US State Department clarified that the bond amount will be returned if travellers adhere to visa rules and depart on time.

The requirement applies specifically to short-term non-immigrant visas- B1 (business) and B2 (tourism), which are among the most widely issued visa categories for business travel, tourism, and family visits.

Expansion Likely Based On ‘Immigration Risk’

Officials indicated that the programme could be extended to more countries in the future based on “immigration risk factors,” including overstay data and compliance trends.

Cost Savings For The US

The administration also described the policy as economically beneficial, noting that deporting an individual living illegally in the US costs an average of $18,000.

According to officials, the programme is saving US taxpayers approximately $800 million annually by reducing visa overstays.