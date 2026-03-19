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HomeSportsCricketGautam Gambhir Seeks ₹2.5 Cr In Damages Over Deepfake Controversy

Gautam Gambhir Seeks ₹2.5 Cr In Damages Over Deepfake Controversy

Gambhir has requested a complete ban on the unauthorized use of his name, image, and voice, along with the immediate removal of all such fake content.

By : Shivam Sharma | Updated at : 19 Mar 2026 04:10 PM (IST)

Gautam Gambhir, head coach of the India national cricket team, has approached Delhi High Court after allegedly becoming a target of AI-generated deepfake videos. Taking a firm stand, the former World Cup winner has filed a civil suit seeking protection of his personality rights, highlighting the growing dangers of deepfake technology in the digital age.

What Triggered the Case?

The issue reportedly began in late 2025, when Gambhir’s face, voice, and identity were manipulated using AI tools like face-swapping and voice cloning. These fabricated videos falsely portrayed him making statements he never actually made, and quickly went viral across social media, misleading millions.

Viral Fake Videos

Two clips, in particular, gained massive traction. One falsely showed Gambhir announcing his resignation as head coach, while another depicted him making controversial remarks about senior cricketers. Both videos amassed millions of views, sparking confusion and controversy online.

Who Has Been Named?

In his petition, Gambhir has named 16 individuals and entities, including several social media accounts and major platforms like Amazon, Flipkart, Meta, X (formerly Twitter), and Google. These companies have been included to ensure compliance with any court directives.

Legal Grounds

The case invokes provisions under the Copyright Act, 1957; the Trademarks Act, 1999; and the Commercial Courts Act, 2015. It also references earlier rulings by the Delhi High Court that recognize and protect personality rights.

What Gambhir Wants

Gambhir has requested a complete ban on the unauthorized use of his name, image, and voice, along with the immediate removal of all such fake content. He is also seeking ₹2.5 crore in damages for the reputational harm caused.

Gambhir’s Statement

Reacting to the incident, Gambhir said his identity was being misused to spread misinformation and for financial gain. He emphasized that the issue goes beyond personal harm, calling it a matter of legal integrity and respect for individual dignity.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Why has Gautam Gambhir approached the Delhi High Court?

Gautam Gambhir has filed a civil suit after becoming a target of AI-generated deepfake videos that misused his image and voice.

What kind of deepfake videos were created using Gautam Gambhir's identity?

Two viral videos falsely showed Gambhir announcing his resignation as head coach and making controversial remarks about senior cricketers.

Who has Gautam Gambhir named in his petition?

He has named 16 individuals and entities, including social media accounts and major platforms like Amazon, Flipkart, Meta, X, and Google.

What is Gautam Gambhir seeking through this legal action?

He is requesting a ban on the unauthorized use of his identity, removal of fake content, and ₹2.5 crore in damages for reputational harm.

Published at : 19 Mar 2026 04:10 PM (IST)
Tags :
Gautam Gambhir Delhi High Court Gautam Gambhir Deepfake
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