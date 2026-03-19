The 2026 IPL season begins on March 28. Defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru will face Sunrisers Hyderabad in the opening match.
RCB's Strengths & Weaknesses: What To Expect In IPL 2026
RCB's batting lineup looks formidable, featuring experienced names like Virat Kohli, Phil Salt, Rajat Patidar, and Tim David, giving them firepower across both top and middle order.
The 2026 season of the Indian Premier League is set to begin on March 28, with defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru taking on Sunrisers Hyderabad in the opener at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium. As the new season approaches, here’s a closer look at RCB’s strengths, weaknesses, and key challenges.
RCB’s Strengths
One of RCB’s biggest advantages this season is squad stability. The franchise has retained most of its title-winning core, ensuring continuity and strong team chemistry.
Their batting lineup looks formidable, featuring experienced names like Virat Kohli, Phil Salt, Rajat Patidar, and Tim David, giving them firepower across both top and middle order. The addition of Venkatesh Iyer further strengthens the Indian batting unit while also offering a handy bowling option.
In the bowling department, the pace duo of Josh Hazlewood and Bhuvneshwar Kumar adds quality and experience. Meanwhile, all-rounders such as Krunal Pandya and Romario Shepherd provide flexibility in team combinations depending on conditions.
RCB’s Weaknesses
Despite a strong squad on paper, injury concerns in the pace attack remain a key issue. Hazlewood’s fitness has been inconsistent, while Yash Dayal hasn’t had much recent match practice. Backup options lack IPL experience, which could hurt the team if frontline pacers are unavailable.
The spin department also raises questions. While Suyash Sharma impressed last season, consistency could be a concern. Beyond him, RCB doesn’t have many proven frontline spinners, which might become a problem on slower tracks.
Key Challenges Ahead
A major test for RCB will be handling the pressure of defending their title. Historically, teams often struggle to repeat success as opponents adapt and plan better against them.
Also, if RCB are forced to play away from their home ground, they could lose the advantage of familiar conditions at Chinnaswamy.
For RCB to stay competitive, consistent performances from senior players - especially Kohli and their lead bowlers - will be crucial throughout the tournament.
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Frequently Asked Questions
When does the 2026 IPL season start and who is playing the opening match?
What are Royal Challengers Bengaluru's main strengths this season?
RCB benefits from squad stability, retaining most of its core players. Their batting lineup is strong with experienced players, and their pace attack is bolstered by quality and experienced bowlers.
What are the key weaknesses for RCB heading into the season?
Injury concerns in the pace attack and a lack of proven frontline spinners are major weaknesses. Backup options for pacers also lack IPL experience.
What are the main challenges facing Royal Challengers Bengaluru?
Defending their title will be a significant challenge, as well as potentially losing their home ground advantage if they play away. Consistent performances from senior players are also crucial.