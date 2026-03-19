RCB's Strengths & Weaknesses: What To Expect In IPL 2026

The 2026 season of the Indian Premier League is set to begin on March 28, with defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru taking on Sunrisers Hyderabad in the opener at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium. As the new season approaches, here’s a closer look at RCB’s strengths, weaknesses, and key challenges.

RCB’s Strengths

One of RCB’s biggest advantages this season is squad stability. The franchise has retained most of its title-winning core, ensuring continuity and strong team chemistry.

Their batting lineup looks formidable, featuring experienced names like Virat Kohli, Phil Salt, Rajat Patidar, and Tim David, giving them firepower across both top and middle order. The addition of Venkatesh Iyer further strengthens the Indian batting unit while also offering a handy bowling option.

In the bowling department, the pace duo of Josh Hazlewood and Bhuvneshwar Kumar adds quality and experience. Meanwhile, all-rounders such as Krunal Pandya and Romario Shepherd provide flexibility in team combinations depending on conditions.

RCB’s Weaknesses

Despite a strong squad on paper, injury concerns in the pace attack remain a key issue. Hazlewood’s fitness has been inconsistent, while Yash Dayal hasn’t had much recent match practice. Backup options lack IPL experience, which could hurt the team if frontline pacers are unavailable.

The spin department also raises questions. While Suyash Sharma impressed last season, consistency could be a concern. Beyond him, RCB doesn’t have many proven frontline spinners, which might become a problem on slower tracks.

Key Challenges Ahead

A major test for RCB will be handling the pressure of defending their title. Historically, teams often struggle to repeat success as opponents adapt and plan better against them.

Also, if RCB are forced to play away from their home ground, they could lose the advantage of familiar conditions at Chinnaswamy.

For RCB to stay competitive, consistent performances from senior players - especially Kohli and their lead bowlers - will be crucial throughout the tournament.