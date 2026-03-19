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Politics has intensified in the national capital following a tragic incident in Delhi's Palam area. Senior Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders, including Arvind Kejriwal, Saurabh Bharadwaj, and Sanjay Singh, visited the site to meet the grieving families and leveled serious allegations against the administration.

Kejriwal’s Allegations: "Systemic Failure Cost Lives"

Arvind Kejriwal directly targeted the emergency response system, claiming that the scale of the tragedy could have been minimized with timely intervention. His key allegations include:

The Fire Brigade did not reach the spot on time. The hydraulic lifts brought to the scene were reportedly non-functional. Kejriwal asserted that many lives could have been saved if swift action had been taken. He accused BJP workers of misbehavior and creating a ruckus at the site.

Kejriwal further claimed that the family, which tragically lost nine members in the incident, is being intimidated and threatened. He has demanded a high-level, impartial investigation into the entire matter.

The Government’s Stand

Responding to the allegations, Delhi’s Home Minister, Ashish Sood, dismissed Kejriwal’s claims and emphasized proactive measures. He announced that the government has ordered a comprehensive city-wide fire safety audit across Delhi to prevent future occurrences.

What Happens In The Safety Audit

The audit will cover every locality, specifically targeting commercial establishments operating within residential areas. The safety checks will be conducted by third-party experts to ensure transparency and accuracy. The primary focus will be on identifying and removing "blind spots" areas that are difficult for emergency vehicles to access.

Government Announced Compensation For Victims

Following the tragic building fire in Delhi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his condolences and announced ex-gratia from the PMNRF, providing Rs 2 lakh to the families of the deceased and Rs 50,000 to the injured. Simultaneously, the Delhi government pledged Rs 10 lakh for the families of adult victims and Rs 5 lakh in cases involving the loss of a child.