'All Indian Oil & Gas Firms Must Now..'; Indian Govt Issues Strict Orders Amid Gulf Crisis

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The conflict in the Gulf Region is intensifying and has disrupted global energy flows, the Government of India has taken a decisive step to safeguard national energy security. Exercising powers under Section 3 of the Essential Commodities Act, 1955, the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas has issued a landmark mandate to monitor the country's fuel and gas reserves in real-time.

Under the Petroleum and Natural Gas (Furnishing of Information) Order, 2026, every oil and gas entity operating in India is now legally required to submit granular operational data to the Petroleum Planning & Analysis Cell (PPAC).

A Unified Mandate: No Exemptions for Private or Public Sectors

The new order creates a level playing field by removing any distinction between state-run giants and private corporations.

Total Transparency: No company, whether public or private, can refuse to share data with the PPAC.

No Confidentiality Shields: The government has explicitly ruled out "commercial sensitivity" or "proprietary information" as grounds for non-disclosure.

Universal Coverage: The order encompasses the entire value chain, including:

PSUs: ONGC, GAIL, IOC, BPCL, and HPCL.

Private Titans: Reliance Industries (RIL), Adani Gas, and Nayara Energy.

Midstream & Downstream: Crude producers, LNG importers, refinery operators, pipeline managers, and City Gas Distribution (CGD) companies.

The Data Scope: What Must Be Reported?

The government now has the authority to access complete accounting and operational records. Companies are mandated to provide exhaustive details on:

Production & Inventory: Current extraction levels and total volume in storage.

Trade Dynamics: Detailed logs of all imports and exports.

Logistics & Supply: Real-time data on transportation, pipeline allocation, and regional distribution.

End-Use Consumption: Precise metrics on who is receiving the fuel and how it is being utilized across the market.

Why Now? The Qatar and Hormuz Connection

This "emergency" data framework is a direct response to two critical geopolitical triggers that have destabilized India's supply chain:

The Ras Laffan Attack: A recent strike on Qatar’s Ras Laffan Industrial City has wiped out nearly 20% of global LNG supplies, directly impacting India, which relies on Qatar for a significant portion of its gas.

Strait of Hormuz Blockade: The effective closure of this strategic chokepoint has paralyzed the movement of Indian oil tankers, forcing the government to account for every drop of fuel currently within the country.

The Bottom Line: By centralizing this data, the PPAC can identify regional shortages in real-time. If the gas crisis worsens in the coming weeks, the government will use this information to prioritize rationing and ensure that critical sectors, like power, fertilizers, and household PNG, receive relief first.