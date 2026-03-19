Ajit Agarkar Makes 'Unique' Demand To BCCI Ahead Of IPL 2026

Chief Selector Ajit Agarkar has reportedly requested BCCI to extend his tenure until the 2027 ICC ODI World Cup. The request comes at a strategic time, just a week after the Indian team successfully defended their T20 World Cup title on home soil, further cementing one of the most successful phases in the nation's white-ball history.

Agarkar's current contract as BCCI's Chairman of the Senior Men's Selection Committee runs until June 2026.

Case for Continuity

Agarkar’s current contract was previously extended by a year ahead of IPL 2025 as a reward for India's back-to-back triumphs in the 2024 T20 World Cup and the 2025 Champions Trophy.

Trophy Cabinet: Since taking charge in June 2023, India has reached four major ICC finals, winning three titles and securing two Asia Cup trophies.

Format Transition: His tenure has been defined by navigating a difficult transition period, including the retirements of veterans like Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and R. Ashwin from specific formats, and the appointment of Shubman Gill as the new ODI and Test captain.

Challenges Ahead

While white-ball success has been unprecedented, Agarkar’s committee faces scrutiny in the longest format:

Test Struggles: India has suffered recent home series defeats against New Zealand and South Africa, along with an away loss in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

The 2027 Vision: Agarkar has been vocal about staying in the "present," but this request indicates he wants to oversee the full four-year cycle leading to the next 50-over World Cup in South Africa.

BCCI's Pending Decision

As of March 19, 2026, the BCCI has yet to formally respond to the request.

Internal Debates: Reports suggest discussions are ongoing within the board. While some officials favor the stability Agarkar provides, there are rumors that a former India pacer from the West Zone was being considered as a potential successor.

Successor Search: Given the lack of a clear, high-profile candidate to replace him immediately, many insiders believe the board may eventually grant the extension to ensure a smooth roadmap for the 2027 campaign.