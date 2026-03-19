Why Anupam Kher Rejected Massive Offers For A Hair Transplant

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The Industry of Bollywood, often obsessed with eternal youth and "perfect" hairlines but veteran actor Anupam Kher has remained a steadfast outlier. In a candid interview with Pinkvilla, the two-time National Award winner revealed that despite being offered significant sums of money by hair-weaving companies and surgeons to undergo a transplant, he has consistently turned them down to preserve his authentic self.

Anupam Kher is a Dream for Hair Doctors

Since his debut in 1981, Kher’s bald look has been his signature, helping him land iconic roles in classics like Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge and recent hits like The Kashmir Files. This unique look, however, made him a prime target for the hair restoration industry.

"I am every hair-weaving company’s or doctor’s dream," Kher shared during the interview. "Many people are ready to pay me just to get a hair transplant done with them once. But I never gave them that opportunity." For Kher, the refusal isn't about the money, it’s about identity. "No matter how much money I might need, I won’t take it because I feel I wouldn’t remain the same person," he added.

Sikandar Kher’s Hilarious "Warning"

The actor credited his family’s sharp sense of humor for keeping him grounded. He recalled a heartwarming anecdote from when his son, Sikandar Kher, was very young. While Anupam was innocently reading a newspaper that happened to feature a hair oil advertisement, a young Sikandar grew concerned.

"Sikandar thought I was looking at that ad, and he said, 'Dad, don't even think about it!" Kher reminisced. He noted that having a family that prioritizes humor has been a blessing in navigating the pressures of the limelight.

Breaking Stereotypes with "AK"

Beyond his physical appearance, Kher spoke about his desire to remain relevant and connected to younger generations. He requests that younger colleagues avoid calling him "sir" or "uncle," preferring "AK" or "Anupam Ji" to avoid being boxed into a specific category. From discussing Artificial Intelligence (AI) to health and science, the actor actively seeks to break the "uncle ji" stereotype.

Upcoming Project: Khosla Ka Ghosla 2

Fans won't have to wait long to see the actor back on the big screen. Anupam Kher is set to reprise his role in the highly anticipated sequel, Khosla Ka Ghosla 2.

Directed by Prashant Bhagia and produced by Bhushan Kumar and Savita Raj Hiremath, the film brings back the original cast, including Boman Irani, Ranvir Shorey, and Parvin Dabas. The sequel to the 2006 cult classic is scheduled for a theatrical release on August 28, 2026, coinciding with the occasion of Raksha Bandhan. A Hair Transplant