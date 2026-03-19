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HomeCitiesThree Pune-Bound Friends Die After Fortuner Plunges Off Flyover

Three Pune-Bound Friends Die After Fortuner Plunges Off Flyover

Two of the cars had halted for a break, while the Fortuner, carrying Siddhant, Mathuresh Padale, and Kunal, continued ahead.

By : Sagarika Chakraborty | Updated at : 19 Mar 2026 08:22 PM (IST)

Three friends were killed after the Toyota Fortuner they were travelling in hit a divider and plunged off a flyover on the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway near Kota while returning to Pune from a trip to Ladakh.

According to police, 10 friends were returning to Pune from Ladakh in three separate vehicles. Two of the cars had halted for a break, while the Fortuner, carrying Siddhant, Mathuresh Padale, and Kunal, continued ahead.

Driver May Have Dozed Off, Say Police

Police suspect the driver may have fallen asleep at the wheel, causing the vehicle to hit a divider between Karadia and Balapura before veering off the flyover and falling into a large, dry sewer.

Vehicle ‘Completely Mangled’ After Impact

Kaithun Station House Officer Manoj Singh Sikarwar said, “The driver lost control of the SUV and it fell off the flyover. The impact was so severe that the vehicle was completely mangled,” he said.

Locals Help Retrieve Bodies

Locals and passersby rushed to the spot and, with difficulty, managed to pull out the bodies from the wreckage.

Bodies Sent To Mortuary, Families Informed

Officials said the bodies have been shifted to the mortuary at Kaithun hospital, and the victims’ families have been informed.

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About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she handles business coverage and key developments in general news, while also actively chasing breaking stories. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sagarikac@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 19 Mar 2026 08:22 PM (IST)
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Three Pune-Bound Friends Die Fortuner Plunges Off Flyover Kaithun Hospital
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