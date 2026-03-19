$200 Billion War Chest? US Seeks Massive Funds As Iran Conflict Explodes

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As the war in West Asia continues to escalate, the United States has sought funding of $200 billion for the ongoing conflict with Iran. The request from the Pentagon comes after US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth said, “It takes money to kill bad guys.”

The developments come amid intensifying strikes, growing regional involvement, and mounting global concern over energy security and maritime safety.

Trump Rules Out Sending US Troops

US President Donald Trump on Thursday said he would not deploy American troops to the region despite the escalating conflict.

"Do you intend to potentially put U.S. troops, or more troops, in the region?"@POTUS: "No, I'm not putting troops anywhere. If I were, I certainly wouldn't tell you — but I'm not putting troops." pic.twitter.com/OvrcTVtg1U — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) March 19, 2026

"If I were, I certainly wouldn't tell you. But I'm not putting troops," Trump told reporters during a meeting with Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi at the Oval Office.

Western Allies Back Safe Passage In Strait Of Hormuz

Six Western nations, the UK, France, Germany, Italy, Japan and the Netherlands, said they are prepared to support efforts to ensure safe passage through the Strait of Hormuz.

In a joint statement, the countries said they were ready “to contribute to appropriate efforts to ensure safe passage through the Strait of Hormuz” and welcomed ongoing preparatory coordination.

The statement also called on Iran to halt attacks involving drones, missiles and mines across the Gulf, stressing that “freedom of navigation is a fundamental principle of international law, including under the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea.”

Israel Targets Iranian Navy In Caspian Sea

Israel said it carried out strikes targeting Iranian naval assets in the Caspian Sea, describing the operation as part of its ongoing campaign.

Lieutenant Colonel Nadav Shoshani said, “We have been able to take out their navy capabilities in the Caspian Sea.”

“That is a systematic strike on all levels of their naval capabilities in the Caspian Sea,” he added, noting that it marked the first time Israel had struck in the region.

“This is the first time we have done that in our history... We were able to target their naval shipyard where they can fix or build new ships,” he said.

Pentagon Moves For Massive War Funding

With the conflict showing no signs of easing, the Pentagon has approached Congress for $200 billion in funding, according to an AP report citing a senior administration official.

While Hegseth did not confirm the exact figure, he acknowledged that the Pentagon has sought additional funds.

“It takes money to kill bad guys,” he said, adding that “we’re going back to Congress and our folks there to ensure that we’re properly funded.”

The request comes as US strikes on Iran continue without prior Congressional approval.

Iran Warns Of ‘Zero Restraint’

Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi issued a strong warning, saying Tehran would not exercise restraint if its energy infrastructure is targeted again.

"Our response to Israel's attack on our infrastructure employed FRACTION of our power. The ONLY reason for restraint was respect for requested de-escalation," he said on X.

"ZERO restraint if our infrastructures are struck again," he added.

US Claims ‘Decisive’ Gains In Conflict

Hegseth maintained that the US is gaining the upper hand in the war.

"Epic Fury is different. It's laser-focused. It's decisive. Our objectives, given directly from our America First President, remain exactly as they were on Day One...We're winning -- decisively and on our terms," he said.

He added that US forces have struck more than 7,000 targets across Iran since February 28.

"To date, we've struck over 7,000 targets across Iran and its military infrastructure. That is not incremental. That is an overwhelming force applied with precision. And again, today will be the largest strike package yet, just like yesterday was. As I've said from day one, our capabilities continue to build. Iran's continued to degrade. We're hunting and striking, bringing death and destruction from above," he said.

Gulf Nations React To Energy Infrastructure Attacks

The conflict escalated after Israel struck Iran’s South Pars gas field, prompting retaliatory attacks by Tehran on energy facilities in Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Qatar and Kuwait.

Qatar said Iranian strikes on its Ras Laffan gas complex caused three fires and extensive damage.

The UAE reported incidents at the Habshan gas facilities and the Bab oilfield due to falling debris from intercepted missiles.

Saudi Arabia said it intercepted and destroyed missiles and drones targeting Riyadh and an eastern gas facility. Following talks with foreign ministers from 12 Muslim-majority countries, Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud said the kingdom “reserves the right to take military actions if deemed necessary.”