Download Aadhaar Card On WhatsApp: A 2-Minute Step-By-Step Guide

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







Download Aadhaar Card On WhatsApp: Forget navigating complex portals or waiting for physical mail. In 2026, the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) and MyGov have made it possible to fetch your digital identity in seconds. Whether you need an e-Aadhaar PDF for bank KYC, a new SIM card, or a passport application, you can now download it directly via the MyGov Helpdesk on WhatsApp.

This updated 2026 guide provides the fastest, most SEO-optimized method to access your Aadhaar on your smartphone without installing additional apps.

Essential Requirements for WhatsApp Aadhaar Download

Before starting, ensure you have the following ready:

Registered Mobile Number: Your WhatsApp account must be linked to the mobile number registered with UIDAI.

Active DigiLocker Account: The service retrieves data from the government’s secure cloud, so a DigiLocker profile is necessary (you can set one up during the chat).

Aadhaar Number: Your 12-digit unique identification number.

7 Easy Steps to Download Aadhaar Card on WhatsApp

Follow this precise sequence to receive your Aadhaar PDF instantly:

Step 1: Save the Official MyGov WhatsApp Number

First, save the Government of India’s verified helpdesk number to your phone contacts.

Official Number: +91-90131-51515

(Tip: Save it as "MyGov Helpdesk" to find it easily in your WhatsApp list.)

Step 2: Start the Conversation

Open WhatsApp and search for the "MyGov Helpdesk" contact. Send a simple greeting like "Hi", "Namaste", or "Aadhaar".

Step 3: Access DigiLocker Services

The automated chatbot will reply with a list of services. Tap on the "DigiLocker Services" button. If the bot asks if you have a DigiLocker account, select "Yes".

Step 4: Enter Your 12-Digit Aadhaar Number

The chatbot will prompt you for your identity. Carefully type your 12-digit Aadhaar number (without spaces) and send it.

Step 5: Identity Verification via OTP

For security, a One-Time Password (OTP) will be sent to your Aadhaar-linked mobile number via SMS.

Enter the 6-digit OTP in the WhatsApp chat window.

Note: The OTP expires in 30 minutes, so act quickly.

Step 6: Select "Aadhaar" from the List

Once verified, the bot will display a list of all documents currently linked to your profile (such as PAN, Driving License, or Insurance). Reply with the number corresponding to "Aadhaar".

Step 7: Download and Save the PDF

The chatbot will immediately send your e-Aadhaar as a PDF file. Simply tap the download icon to save it directly to your phone.

Important: How to Open Your Aadhaar PDF Password

All e-Aadhaar files are encrypted for privacy. To open the file, use this 8-character combination:

Format: First 4 letters of your Name (CAPITAL) + Year of Birth (YYYY).

Example: If your name is SUMIT and you were born in 1992, your password is SUMI1992.

Why Use the WhatsApp MyGov Helpdesk?

Zero Cost: A completely free service by the Ministry of Electronics and IT (MeitY).

Legally Valid: Under the IT Act, digital documents from DigiLocker are at par with original physical documents.

No App Clutter: No need to download the mAadhaar or DigiLocker apps if you are low on storage.