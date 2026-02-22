T20 World Cup 2026: Updated Super 8s Points Table After South Africa Outclass India

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





T20 World Cup Super 8s: India have lost their first ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8s match to South Africa by a massive margin of runs. The Proteas won the toss and chose to bat first, and while the Men in Blue were able to deal three early blows, David Miller and Dewald Brevis stitched things back together in some style, putting them on cruise control towards a competitive total. India didn't start well and then kept losing wickets without being able to keep up with the required run rate.

This defeat has now made for an interesting look at the T20 World Cup Super 8s points table. For those interested, here's what it looks like after the IND vs SA clash.

T20 WC Super 8s: Updated Points Table

Teams qualified for the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8s round have been divided into two groups. Here's what the standings look like after the India vs South Africa match:

Group 1

South Africa - Matches: 1 Won: 1 Lost: 0 Tied: 0 Points: 2 NRR: +3.800

India - Matches: 1 Won: 0 Lost: 1 Tied: 0 Points: 0 NRR: -3.800

West Indies - Matches: 0 Won: 0 Lost: 0 Tied: 0 Points: 0 NRR: 0

Zimbabwe - Matches: 0 Won: 0 Lost: 0 Tied: 0 Points: 0 NRR: 0

Group 2

England - Matches: 1 Won: 1 Lost: 0 Tied: 0 Points: 2 NRR: +2.550

New Zealand - Matches: 1 Won: 0 Lost: 0 Tied: 1 Points: 1 NRR: 0

Pakistan - Matches: 1 Won: 0 Lost: 0 Tied: 1 Points: 1 NRR: 0

Sri Lanka - Matches: 1 Won: 0 Lost: 1 Tied: 0 Points: NRR: -2.550

Zimbabwe and West Indies will play their first match against each other in this round on Monday, that is February 23, 2026 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Road To Semi-Finals From Super 8s Explained

All teams will play one match against other teams in their Super 8s groups.

At the end of this stage, the top two teams in the table will progress to the semi-finals. While this has been a big loss for India, they are still in contention with two games in hand.