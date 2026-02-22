South Africa won the match against India by a significant margin of runs.
T20 World Cup 2026: Updated Super 8s Points Table After South Africa Outclass India
After India’s heavy defeat to South Africa, check the updated ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8s points table and what it means for the semi-final race.
T20 World Cup Super 8s: India have lost their first ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8s match to South Africa by a massive margin of runs. The Proteas won the toss and chose to bat first, and while the Men in Blue were able to deal three early blows, David Miller and Dewald Brevis stitched things back together in some style, putting them on cruise control towards a competitive total. India didn't start well and then kept losing wickets without being able to keep up with the required run rate.
This defeat has now made for an interesting look at the T20 World Cup Super 8s points table. For those interested, here's what it looks like after the IND vs SA clash.
T20 WC Super 8s: Updated Points Table
Teams qualified for the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8s round have been divided into two groups. Here's what the standings look like after the India vs South Africa match:
Group 1
South Africa - Matches: 1 Won: 1 Lost: 0 Tied: 0 Points: 2 NRR: +3.800
India - Matches: 1 Won: 0 Lost: 1 Tied: 0 Points: 0 NRR: -3.800
West Indies - Matches: 0 Won: 0 Lost: 0 Tied: 0 Points: 0 NRR: 0
Zimbabwe - Matches: 0 Won: 0 Lost: 0 Tied: 0 Points: 0 NRR: 0
Group 2
England - Matches: 1 Won: 1 Lost: 0 Tied: 0 Points: 2 NRR: +2.550
New Zealand - Matches: 1 Won: 0 Lost: 0 Tied: 1 Points: 1 NRR: 0
Pakistan - Matches: 1 Won: 0 Lost: 0 Tied: 1 Points: 1 NRR: 0
Sri Lanka - Matches: 1 Won: 0 Lost: 1 Tied: 0 Points: NRR: -2.550
Zimbabwe and West Indies will play their first match against each other in this round on Monday, that is February 23, 2026 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.
Road To Semi-Finals From Super 8s Explained
All teams will play one match against other teams in their Super 8s groups.
At the end of this stage, the top two teams in the table will progress to the semi-finals. While this has been a big loss for India, they are still in contention with two games in hand.
Frequently Asked Questions
Who won the T20 World Cup Super 8s match between India and South Africa?
What is the current standing of South Africa in Group 1 of the Super 8s?
South Africa is at the top of Group 1 with 2 points and a Net Run Rate (NRR) of +3.800 after winning their first match.
What is the current standing of India in Group 1 of the Super 8s?
India is at the bottom of Group 1 with 0 points and a Net Run Rate (NRR) of -3.800 after losing their first match.
How do teams qualify for the semi-finals from the Super 8s stage?
The top two teams from each Super 8s group will progress to the semi-finals.