KL Rahul, Kuldeep Yadav Miss Training Before 2nd Test; Coach Reveals Injury Update

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom KL Rahul, Kuldeep Yadav rested from training, not injured.

Coach confirmed players fit; India leads series 1-0.

Saransh Jain's debut depends on Colombo pitch assessment.

KL Rahul, Kuldeep Yadav Injury Update: KL Rahul and Kuldeep Yadav's absence from India's training session in Colombo raised concerns ahead of the second Test against Sri Lanka.

With India leading the two-match series 1-0 after a 165-run win in Galle, the absence of two key players immediately led to questions over their availability.

However, India's spin-bowling coach Sairaj Bahutule has confirmed there is no injury concern surrounding either player.

KL Rahul, Kuldeep Yadav Given Rest

Rahul and Kuldeep were not part of India's training session at the SSC in Colombo on Thursday, prompting speculation among fans.

Bahutule quickly put those concerns to rest, confirming that both players were simply rested from the session.

"Kuldeep & KL Rahul are resting today, no injury concerns," Bahutule said, as quoted by journalist Ankan Kar.

The update will come as a relief for India, particularly with Rahul having played an important role in the first Test.

India defeated Sri Lanka by 165 runs in Galle to take a 1-0 lead in the series and now need only a draw in Colombo to secure a series victory.

Kuldeep Yadav's Role Under Discussion

Kuldeep had a relatively quiet outing in the opening Test, taking just one wicket in 25 overs.

However, Bahutule said the spinner has been bowling well and was adapting his approach according to the conditions and requirements of different sessions.

"Kuldeep Yadav has been bowling well, played a different role in Galle and was trying to adapt. He was making an effort to change trajectory as per session requirements," Bahutule said, as quoted by TOI journalist Sahil Malhotra.

Kuldeep's availability gives India another spin option as they look to wrap up the series in Colombo.

Saransh Jain In Line For Test Debut?

India could also consider a change to their playing XI for the second Test, with Saransh Jain potentially in contention for his Test debut.

However, Bahutule suggested that India will not make a decision until the team has assessed the SSC pitch.

"We will decide playing XI and discuss Saransh Jain moment we see the pitch which looks ready. All depends on conditions," he said.

The pitch and conditions in Colombo could therefore play a major role in India's final combination.

With a 1-0 series lead already secured, India have the luxury of assessing their options while Sri Lanka face the tougher task of keeping the series alive.