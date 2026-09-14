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English NewsSportsCricketWATCH: Suryakumar Yadav’s Late-Night Mumbai Encounter As Creator Fails To Recognise Him

WATCH: Suryakumar Yadav’s Late-Night Mumbai Encounter As Creator Fails To Recognise Him

A content creator failed to identify Suryakumar Yadav during a late-night Mumbai traffic signal encounter, while a flower seller recognised him instantly.

Written By : Prateek Thakur |  Updated at : 14 Sep 2026 08:33 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Suryakumar Yadav was unrecognized by a content creator at a traffic signal.
  • A roadside flower seller instantly recognized Yadav and offered flowers.
  • The content creator was praised for respecting Suryakumar's privacy.

India T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav was involved in an amusing late-night encounter at a Mumbai traffic signal when a content creator recognised him as a cricketer but could not remember his name.

A video of the incident has gone viral on social media. Suryakumar was reportedly travelling in a matte-black Mercedes-AMG G-Wagon when the sound of its V8 engine caught the attention of a nearby motorcyclist recording the moment.

Content Creator Fails To Identify Suryakumar

As the luxury car stopped at the Churchgate signal, the content creator noticed the driver and guessed that he was a cricketer.

However, he admitted that he was not a big cricket follower and could not recall the player’s name.

WATCH: Content Creator Fails To Recognise Suryakumar Yadav In Mumbai

 
 
 
 
 
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“I forgot his name, man. I’m not really into cricket, so I don’t know who that is, but I know that’s a cricketer for sure. Hey, it is what it is,” he said.

The creator also chose not to approach Suryakumar, saying that the cricketer should be allowed to enjoy his privacy.

“Ah, let it be, let it be. Let the man have his privacy. Poor guy, bro,” he added.

Flower Seller Recognises India Star

The moment took another turn when a roadside flower seller spotted Suryakumar inside the vehicle and recognised him immediately.

Carrying a bouquet, the seller approached the car and repeatedly asked the cricketer to buy a flower for the woman travelling with him.

Suryakumar initially appeared reluctant and tried to politely decline the offer. However, after the seller continued requesting him to accept at least one flower, the batter rolled down the window and took it.

The gesture brought a smile to the seller’s face before the traffic signal turned green and the vehicles moved away.

Internet Praises Creator’s Approach

While the content creator’s inability to identify Suryakumar amused viewers, many users also praised him for not disturbing the cricketer.

Instead of forcing an interaction or filming him from close range, the creator deliberately maintained his distance and acknowledged that Suryakumar deserved some personal space.

The video has since attracted attention for the unusual combination of a major Indian cricketer going unnoticed by one person and being instantly recognised by a roadside flower seller.

Frequently Asked Questions

What incident involved Suryakumar Yadav at a Mumbai traffic signal?

Suryakumar Yadav had a late-night encounter where a content creator recognized him as a cricketer but forgot his name. A roadside flower seller, however, immediately identified him.

How did a content creator react to seeing Suryakumar Yadav?

The creator recognized him as a cricketer but admitted not remembering his name. He chose not to approach Suryakumar, respecting his privacy and personal space.

How did a flower seller interact with Suryakumar Yadav?

The seller immediately recognized Suryakumar and asked him to buy a flower for his companion. Suryakumar initially declined but eventually rolled down the window and accepted one.

Why was the content creator praised on the internet?

Many internet users praised the content creator for respecting Suryakumar Yadav's privacy. He deliberately maintained distance and acknowledged the cricketer deserved personal space.

About the author Prateek Thakur

Prateek Thakur is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, reporting on major sporting events while spotlighting the human stories of athletes that matter.

You can reach out to him at prateekt@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 14 Sep 2026 08:33 PM (IST)
Tags :
Viral Video Cricket News Indian Cricket Team India MUMBAI Uryakumar Yadav
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