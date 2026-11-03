Delhi-NCR Air Quality Worsens, Will Schools Close Under GRAP Stage 2? Check Latest Update

The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has brought Stage II of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) into force across the National Capital Region (NCR) from November 2, 2026, after Delhi's Air Quality Index (AQI) entered the 'Very Poor' category.

The announcement has prompted parents and students in Delhi, Noida, Gurugram and Ghaziabad to seek clarity on whether schools and colleges will continue operating normally or move to online classes amid worsening air pollution.

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However, the implementation of GRAP Stage II does not include any direction to shut educational institutions or introduce hybrid learning. Schools and colleges can continue holding regular physical classes unless the respective state government or district administration announces separate restrictions.

Are Schools And Colleges Closed Under GRAP Stage II?

No. The current GRAP Stage II restrictions do not require schools or colleges across Delhi-NCR to close. Educational institutions can continue conducting classes in their usual physical mode under the existing provisions.

The measures introduced at this stage primarily target pollution caused by vehicular emissions, road dust, and other sources.

Parents should keep checking communications from their children's schools and monitor announcements issued by the concerned local authorities. Any separate decision regarding school timings, closures or online classes will depend on instructions from the relevant administration.

When Can Delhi-NCR Schools Shift To Online Or Hybrid Classes?

The provision for hybrid learning is linked to the more severe stages of the GRAP framework rather than Stage II.

The applicable provisions include:

Stage III (Severe AQI: 401-450): Schools in Delhi and specified NCR districts, including Gurugram, Ghaziabad and Gautam Buddh Nagar, are required to conduct classes up to Class 5 in hybrid mode.

Stage IV (Severe Plus AQI: Above 450): Hybrid learning provisions can be extended to higher classes under the applicable GRAP rules. Under the hybrid arrangement, students can choose between attending school physically and joining lessons online, wherever the online facility is available. The decision to opt for online learning rests with students and their parents or guardians.

GRAP Stage II: What Restrictions Are In Place ?

With Stage II now implemented, authorities across Delhi-NCR have been directed to intensify measures to control pollution levels.

The key steps include:

Increasing mechanical and vacuum-based road cleaning to control dust.

Sprinkling water and applying dust suppressants, particularly along roads carrying heavy traffic.

Taking measures to ease traffic congestion at busy intersections.

Monitoring and regulating the use of diesel generator sets.

Promoting public transport to discourage unnecessary private vehicle journeys.

These measures are intended to address major sources of pollution, particularly road dust and vehicle emissions, across the NCR.

What Should Parents And Schools Do During High Pollution?

Although GRAP Stage II does not mandate school closures, poor air quality makes it important for educational institutions and families to take appropriate precautions.

Schools can consider shifting morning assemblies and outdoor programmes to indoor spaces. They can also restrict outdoor sports and other physical activities when pollution levels remain high.

Parents should pay attention to air-quality advisories and watch for any breathing discomfort among children. Students with existing respiratory problems should follow their doctor's advice and take the necessary precautions.

Families should also monitor messages from schools for possible changes in class timings or outdoor activity schedules.

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Will Schools Close If Delhi-NCR AQI Worsens Further?

The implementation of GRAP Stage II does not automatically lead to school closures. However, the CAQM may assess the pollution situation and introduce stricter measures if air quality deteriorates further.

Parents and students should therefore follow official announcements from the CAQM, state governments, and district administrations for the latest information about school operations.

For now, schools and colleges can continue regular physical classes under GRAP Stage II, unless separate closure or online-learning instructions are issued by the concerned authorities.

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