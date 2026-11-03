Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Supreme Court heard Delhi protest pleas; government filed responses.

Traders cited financial losses; protests exceeded permitted duration.

Privacy debate emerged over police recording; CJI warned repetition.

The Supreme Court on Tuesday continued hearing petitions concerning the situations that arose during protests in Delhi in July and October, with Chief Justice of India (CJI) pulling up a lawyer for repeatedly interrupting the proceedings and cautioning petitioners against filing multiple, similar pleas.

During the hearing, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta told the court that the government had prepared separate responses covering all the issues raised in the petitions and was filing them.

Senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, appearing for traders' associations, urged the court to consider the financial losses caused by protests near Ramlila Maidan. He said wholesale markets were located around the venue and that the area provided employment to lakhs of people.

The petitioners' counsel argued that the right to protest was a fundamental right and that demonstrations could not be restricted merely because commercial establishments operated near a designated protest site.

SG Says Protesters Stayed For 17 Days After One-Day Permission

Mehta referred to the July protest, saying permission had been granted for one day but protesters continued their sit-in for 17 days. He also said a call was subsequently given for a march to Parliament.

During the hearing, advocate Prashant Bhushan sought notice on a petition challenging the police's practice of capturing photographs and videos of people during protests. He argued that the practice amounted to a violation of privacy.

Mehta countered that people staging demonstrations in public places were also invoking the right to privacy. He said that, following such an argument, a demand could even be made to switch off CCTV cameras.

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CJI Warns Against Filing Similar Petitions

The CJI asked the petitioners not to file multiple petitions raising identical or substantially similar issues, saying that doing so would make it difficult for the court to hear the matter.

The Chief Justice also reprimanded a lawyer representing the petitioners for repeatedly interrupting the proceedings.

"Do you think this court is a fish market? This kind of conduct cannot be allowed," the CJI said.

The court directed that responses be filed on all nine issues identified by the nodal counsel.

Plea On Safety Of Women Journalists To Be Heard Separately

The CJI said the petition concerning the safety of women journalists during protests would be heard separately.

The matter has been listed for hearing on November 23.